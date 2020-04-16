The Solar Opposites Aliens Get A Crash Course In Earth Culture In The Latest Trailer

The Best Star Wars Reads Of The Disney Era

A scene from Solar Opposites. Tag yourself, I’m the blob on the end table. (Image: Hulu)

We were already incredibly excited for Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland’s new animated series, Solar Opposites—but this hilarious new trailer confirms we were correct in calibrating our anticipation sky-high.

This rapid-fire peek at the upcoming show gives us a good look at what to expect from its family of aliens (Korvo, voiced by Roiland, definitely has a certain Rick Sanchez essence), who arrive on Earth and are promptly divided over whether humans are the absolute worst, with their threatening offers of peanut butter cookies and petty, podcast-based high-school bullying—or an intriguing species worth getting to know, or at least tolerating. Also: buckets of chicken, unhelpful inventions, fro-yo, and butthole jokes!

Solar Opposites arrives May 9 on U.S. streaming service Hulu. It does not currently have a confirmed Australian release date.

