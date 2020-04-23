The Robot Revolution Will Continue To Be Televised As Westworld Returns For Season 4

Thandie Newton as Maeve. (Image: HBO)

This week’s penultimate episode of Westworld’s third season might push the show’s revolutionary hosts that much closer to reaching their goals ahead of the finale, but HBO would like to kindly inform you that this season will not be the series’ last.

Today HBO made the truly shocking announcement that Westworld’s slated to come back for a fourth season that, unsurprisingly, the network revealed no details about. That being said, there’s a new teaser that...similarly only states the obvious: the war between humans and hosts has only just begun.