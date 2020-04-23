The Robot Revolution Will Continue To Be Televised As Westworld Returns For Season 4

Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

Thandie Newton as Maeve. (Image: HBO)

This week’s penultimate episode of Westworld’s third season might push the show’s revolutionary hosts that much closer to reaching their goals ahead of the finale, but HBO would like to kindly inform you that this season will not be the series’ last.

Today HBO made the truly shocking announcement that Westworld’s slated to come back for a fourth season that, unsurprisingly, the network revealed no details about. That being said, there’s a new teaser that...similarly only states the obvious: the war between humans and hosts has only just begun.

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

Online play on the Nintendo Switch should be easy. Firing up a game of Mario Kart 8 or visiting a friend's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be as simple as selecting the online option. But that's not always the case. Sometimes you might get hit with a weird 'communication error' despite having a solid internet connection. If you've ever encountered this and don't know how to fix it, try this.
Quibi launched earlier this month and despite initial reports, it's available in Australia. There's a good mix of short form content but I've been holding out for Dummy. Starring Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and written by Cody Heller, it tells a re-imagined story of the time Heller discovered her partner, Dan Harmon (Community, Rick & Morty) had a secret sex doll. In the retelling the doll comes to life, rocking a liberal amount of filthy dialogue as the fictional Cody faces her anxieties through a blaze of weed smoke. As ridiculous as the premise is, the show strikes nerve. It may be the most unique and confronting show to grace streaming services this year.

