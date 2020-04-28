The US Navy Releasing The UFO Videos Doesn't Answer Our Questions

Three long-viral videos seemingly showing UFOs are now officially official, as they say, as the Navy has fully released “FLIR,” “GOFAST,” and “GIMBAL.” The Navy says it released the videos “in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.” How foolish they have been.

Indeed, the main and key question is not “are these videos real” so much as “do these videos show aliens.” The Navy already admitted these were real, and the recent release doesn’t seem to give us anything actually new in terms of footage.

Do you think this press release from the Navy clears that up? Here it is in full, as picked up by The War Zone:

The Department of Defence has authorised the release of three unclassified Navy videos, one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, which have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorised releases in 2007 and 2017. The U.S. Navy previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were indeed Navy videos. After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorised release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena. DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterised as “unidentified.” The released videos can be found at the Naval Air Systems Command FOIA Reading Room.”

Here are those videos, conveniently uploaded to YouTube by The War Zone:

So many questions remain, Navy! Yes, these videos are real, but do they depict alien craft in action? If these are UFOs of alien origin, are there aliens flying them? If there are aliens in these clips, do they have capacity for love? Will they love us? Will they embrace us and cherish us, teach us and honour us? Will they give us cool toys? Will they instead consume Earth and raze our every city? What about all that, Navy?