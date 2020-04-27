Apple iPhone SE: Australian First Look Review

Apple's iPhone SE: Every Phone Plan In Australia

Every Telstra Plan For The New iPhone SE

The Latest Doctor Who Short Finds The Doctor In A Moment Of Quiet Mercy

From the most recent Doctor Who short. (Illustration: YouTube/BBC/Christopher Jones)

“She asked me if I knew what mercy was.”

Doctor Who continues its lockdown life with a new YouTube short, this one designed as an epilogue to a villain from Doctor Who’s past. Set to follow from “Human Nature” and “The Family of Blood”, two episodes from David Tennant’s run as the Tenth Doctor, they share what ended up happening (or what will happen? Time, etc.) to a member of the Family of Blood. And it’s gorgeous.

This particular story, written by Paul Cornell and read by Lauren Wilson, is about Lucy Cartwright, the daughter of the family. In the original episodes, the Doctor doles out a sharp punishment for her role in her family’s cruelty: she’s trapped in every mirror, all at once, forever. But that apparently wasn’t the end of the story, or of the Doctor’s involvement in Lucy’s life.

This particular moment is what happens when Lucy meets another incarnation of the Doctor: the Thirteenth. It’s an electric encounter, and I won’t spoil anything more about it, except to say that I was genuinely moved.

The fantastic artwork in the short, by the by, is by Christopher Jones. And you can check out the Doctor Who: Lockdown channel for the rest of the show’s quarantine output.

Trending Stories Right Now

bahram-akradi cnbc coronavirus covid-19 gyms health immune-system life-time

CEO Defends Reopening Gyms By Falsely Claiming Coronavirus Can Be Cured 'With A Few Hundred Dollars' Worth Of Drugs'

The CEO of Life Time gyms, Bahram Akradi, was on CNBC today defending his company’s decision to soon reopen its gyms in states that are lifting lockdowns, such as Georgia. It feels like the kind of clip that will be played in future documentaries about how poorly we handled the coronavirus crisis.
affiliate apple au feature iphone-se optus telstra vodafone whistleout

Apple's iPhone SE: Every Phone Plan In Australia

Apple mic-dropped the mobile world last week by unveiling a brand new iPhone SE for just $749. Not only that, even the most expensive version of the mid-range phone still comes in at under $1000. The phone is on sale today, and every major Aussie telco is on board with this little beauty. Because opening 500 tabs to compare phone plans sucks, we have rounded up all of them for you. You're welcome.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles