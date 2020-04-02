The Future Is Adorable In Cleopatra In Space, DreamWorksTV's New Sci-Fi Show For Kids

That cat did NOT come here to play. (Image: DreamWorks TV)

There’s a lot we don’t know about ancient Egyptians, but a new animated series dares to wonder: What would Cleopatra have been like if she’d been able to time travel? Cleopatra in Space, based on Mike Maihack’s graphic novels, imagines the historic figure as a sassy teen who happens to be “the saviour of the galaxy.”

DreamWorks TV just dropped the first trailer, featuring a haughty cat guardian, at least one toilet joke, sinister robots, elaborate handshakes, friendly and not-so-friendly aliens, space battles, and more—all aimed at kids, but the show looks like a fun ride for geeky grown-ups too.

Cleopatra in Space hits Peacock on April 15.