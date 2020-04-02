Insane Deal: 50% Off Google Pixel 4

The Future Is Adorable In Cleopatra In Space, DreamWorksTV's New Sci-Fi Show For Kids

That cat did NOT come here to play. (Image: DreamWorks TV)

There’s a lot we don’t know about ancient Egyptians, but a new animated series dares to wonder: What would Cleopatra have been like if she’d been able to time travel? Cleopatra in Space, based on Mike Maihack’s graphic novels, imagines the historic figure as a sassy teen who happens to be “the saviour of the galaxy.”

DreamWorks TV just dropped the first trailer, featuring a haughty cat guardian, at least one toilet joke, sinister robots, elaborate handshakes, friendly and not-so-friendly aliens, space battles, and more—all aimed at kids, but the show looks like a fun ride for geeky grown-ups too.

Cleopatra in Space hits Peacock on April 15.

Insane Deal: 50% Off Google Pixel 4

The Google Pixel 4 has only been on shelves for around 6 months, but some telcos are already slashing the price. While we can't be sure, it could be in the lead up to the increasingly leaked Google Pixel 4a which we're hoping will be announced soon. Both Vodafone and Optus have halfed the price of the 64GB version of the flagship by a whopping 50 per cent.
au australian-history luna-park unexplained-phenomena weird-stuff

More Of Australia's Most Intriguing, Unexplained Phenomena

In 2017 Hayley Williams wrote an article about Australia's most intriguing unexplained phenomena. From strange boulder clusters to vanishing ships, the list covered off some of the more wild parts of the Australian environment and its history, but there are plenty more mysteries that we haven't yet covered. Here are a few more of these incredible and unexplained anomalies.

