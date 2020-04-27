The Cheapest Ways To Buy An iPhone SE In Australia

Image: Apple

Apple's new budget offering, the iPhone SE, has finally hit digital shelves promising to deliver high-end features for a low-end price. Here are the cheapest ways to get one in Australia.

First up, what does the iPhone SE offer?

The major selling point of the new iPhone SE is its cheaper price. It's in stark contrast to the iPhone 11 announcement, which saw the premium model reach a dizzying height of $2,499.

But despite being Apple's cheapest model on the lineup right now, it still offers plenty of great features. For starters, you're getting the latest and fastest Apple chip, the A13, which is also featured on the much more expensive iPhone 11 series. That alone makes the iPhone SE a serious contender in the mid-range phone market.

In terms of camera offerings, you'll be getting just the single rear camera with a 12-megapixel lens while the selfie lens will offer seven megapixels. It's not gonna wow many who've become accustomed to the increasingly competitive space of mammoth megapixel announcements but initial tests show it does a decent job.

To make up for a solid but lacklustre camera, however, you'll get some pretty handy features such as 4K video recording, wireless charging and a sturdy dust and water resistance rating.

The full list of specs includes:

Display: 4.7 inches (1334 x 750)

CPU: A13 Bionic Chip

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8)

Front camera: 7MP (f/2.2)

Video recording: 4K video up to 60 fps

Water resistance: IP67

Size: 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 148g

Colour: Black, White, PROJECT(RED)

Cheapest iPhone SE deals in Australia

While the iPhone SE is definitely far cheaper than any recent Apple releases, it's still a small fortune for many of us, especially during tough times. To maximise your savings, here are some of the cheapest places to buy the new model in Australia.

Obviously, first up is buying it from the original source — Apple. You can grab the new model from $749, which will get you a 64GB model with no Apple Care. The 128GB starts from $829 while the 256GB will set you back $999. The great thing about buying it outright from Apple is that it's free delivery and you'll get a year's subscription of Apple TV+ if you're looking to fill your eyeballs up with more content.

Outside of Apple, you'll still have a few more traditional options. Officeworks skims $2 off Apple's price with the 128GB model being sold for $827.

If buying outright isn't really your style, you'll be pleased to know there are a bunch of trusty phone plans with Australia's telcos you can sign up to.

Cheapest iPhone SE Phone Plans In Australia

Telstra's got a number of plans available but if you're looking for the cheapest ones, look no further than the 'small' plans. With the $50 plan on a 24-month contract, you'll get the 64GB model, pay $81 a month and get yourself 30GB of data a month.

If you're wanting to grab a bigger model, Optus offers a $66.74 per month plan on a 36-month contract with the 256GB iPhone SE. A long-term contract is never ideal but given it brings down the monthly cost considerably while getting yourself the largest storage model, it isn't the worst trade off.

If the 128GB model will suit you just fine, Vodafone's offering a 24-month plan for it with 60GB of data included, costing you $78.01 a month — down from $83.01.

Sadly, iPhone's never really dip too much in price in their first 12 months of release so it's not going to waver too far from the RRP. The best you can do is wait for retailers or telcos to offer you additional extras so you can at least get some more bang for your buck. Happy bargain hunting.

