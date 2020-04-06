The Andrew Cuomo Nipple Mystery, One Of The Toughest Jobs On Earth And Humanity's Origin Story: Best Gizmodo Stories Of The Week

Clockwise from top left: Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Jim Cooke (Gizmodo), Marin Kneib (HIMAL group, WSL) and José María Bermúdez de Castro. (Image: See above.)

As I write this, I realise that most of you are probably staying at home, like me. First of all, hang in here. This is a long and difficult fight, but I have no doubt we will get through it. Today I must confess that I had lots of help from a bag of little chocolate bars, along with the kind online company of my colleagues. Yes, there is still chocolate left in the bag.

There were lots of interesting stories on Gizmodo this week! Some might even make you laugh and momentarily forget about the thing that starts with a “c” and ends with “irus.” And hey, although I like to be informed and am consuming tons of news lately, I also like to laugh and disconnect.

That’s exactly what our story about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nipples will help you do. Yes, we wrote a story about Andrew Cuomo’s nipples, a mystery that has fascinated the Internet and Gizmodo staffers alike. We’re happy (I think?) to inform you all that we solved the case.

Another really great story to transport you out of your home focuses on “one of the toughest jobs on Earth,” or studying melting ice at extremely high altitudes. Although many people might say that it’s a “beautiful job” when looking at pictures, those who do this work say that it requires a lot of training. For instance, high elevation sickness is deadly, which means that people must take precautions.

And finally, those of you who may be looking for something to do at home might consider thinking about humanity’s origin story. It is much more complicated than we thought.

You can find all of these stories and more below! Please take care of yourselves, and be safe. We’re going to get through this.