Probability Expert Explains That Brooklyn Nine-Nine Brain Teaser

You've Probably Been Moving iPhone Apps Wrong

How Singapore's Coronavirus Tracking App Works

Terrifying Things Happen When An AI Generates Fake Faces Synced To Music

Gif: Mario Klingemann (YouTube)

We’re still trying to figure out the best applications for neural networks, machine learning, and all the recent advancements in artificial intelligence. Amongst all the practical research being conducted, there’s also lots of frivolous experimentation being done with results that walk the line between fascinating and terrifying.

Automated image processing has emerged as a strong suit of artificial neural networks, fuelled in part by decades of everyone sharing photos and selfies of each other on the internet. It’s resulted in vast archives of headshots being harvested and used to train AIs to do everything from artificially ageing users in novelty mobile apps to generating huge collections of photorealistic headshots of people that don’t actually exist.

The stock photography industry will never be the same, but Mario Klingemann wondered what would happen if those same artificial neural networks churning out fake headshots were synced to music, generating the most expressive faces when a song’s beat is really banging.

Klingemann used the StyleGAN2 generative adversarial network which was created by Nvidia and eventually released as an open source tool over a year ago. He didn’t do any custom image training of his own but instead modified the GAN to adjust its output results based on the sound spectrum of a given audio file, which in this case is the song Triggernometry by Kraftamt.

Some of Klingemann’s followers on Twitter have suggested he dial back some of the more extreme output results from the GAN, whose horrors are really only revealed when you carefully step through the above video frame by frame.

They make some good points, but if you look too closely at anything you’re bound to find something you won’t like—or in this case, something else to prevent you from sleeping soundly at night.

Trending Stories Right Now

apps desktop facetime google-duo tag-mobile skype video-calling zoom

23 Tips For Making Zoom, Skype, And Other Video Conference Calls Suck Less

We’re all using video-conferencing apps way more than we ever expected to these days, to keep in touch with friends and family as well as work colleagues. Believe it or not, there are actually ways to be better at video chats. Here are tips and tricks to be the least annoying person on your next group Zoom, Skype, Google Duo, or FaceTime call.
au brain-teaser brooklyn-nine-nine feature math probability

Probability Expert Explains That Brooklyn Nine-Nine Brain Teaser

During a recent re-watch of Brooklyn Nine-Nine I stumbled across the episode where Captain Holt and his husband were fighting over a brain teaser. Known as the Monty Hall Problem, it's quite a well known probability puzzle that involves cars and goats. It's also quite difficult to wrap your head around, so we asked a probability expert to step in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles