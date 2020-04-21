Supergirl's Nicole Maines Finds Out L.A. Is Full Of Snarky Vampires In Bit

Virgin Australia Is On The Brink Of Collapse

“Welcome to Bite Club.” (Image: Provocator Films)

High school grad Laurel (Supergirl’s Nicole Maines) packs up her car, reassures her parents, and heads to Los Angeles—where she soon encounters a big-city phenomenon far from her wildest dreams: a bubblegum-chewing, all-girl gang of sarcastic vampires! Horror comedy Bit gives us a taste in its new trailer.

Check it out!

Maines, of course, is best known for her breakout role as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, on Supergirl, but this new trailer shows her range beyond superheroics. And even beyond that, Bit looks like a fun, female-focused spin on the “OMG, I’m a vampire now!” plot. I mean, why wouldn’t you want want to sleep in a coffin?

Bit will be available April 24 on digital.

