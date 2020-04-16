Star Wars Day Brings The End Of The Clone Wars And A Fresh Mandalorian Documentary

AFP Admits To Using Dodgy Facial Recognition App Clearview AI

Mando practicing social distancing by shooting lasers at people. (Image: Disney+)

The Mandalorian, a show you might have heard about, is currently off-season, but Disney knows that the nerds are eagerly awaiting to see what the space dad and his Force-sensitive gremlin son are in for next. The next season isn’t dropping just yet, but the studio is about to invite everyone to revisit the story as-is from a whole new perspective.

Today, Disney announced that this year’s Star Wars Day (aka “May the Fourth”) will feature the premiere of a new eight-part documentary series chronicling The Mandalorian’s production and featuring a number of interviews with a creative team behind the series.

According to a press release: “Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one,” executive producer Jon Favreau explained. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

In addition to the new documentary, Star Wars: The Clone Wars will air its series finale on May 4 as well, a few days earlier than expected. It’s sure to be a bittersweet event for everyone who’s been following along over the course of seven seasons. Much as everyone might lament that one story is coming to an epic end, the tales from a galaxy far, far away aren’t all over just yet. What everyone needs to do at this point is strap themselves in and prepare.

8 Things You Should Be Automating On Your Smartphone

We live in an age of super-smart technology built to make our lives easier, so don’t struggle with the menial chores of the day when your phone could be doing the job for you. Here are some of the best automations you can set up on your phone, freeing you from the task and giving you more time to do something else more interesting instead.
Workers At Hollywood Reporter And Billboard Vandalise Website After Getting Laid Off

Valence Media, the corporate owner of the Hollywood Reporter and Billboard magazine, laid off several writers, editors, and its entire IT staff on Tuesday. But some workers apparently still had access to the company’s websites on Tuesday night. Billboard magazine’s website was vandalised with an image from the movie Animal House and a sarcastic message about the layoffs.

