The Moment The Matrix Changed Everything

Don't Trust A $2,700 Phone That Can't Be Reviewed

Insane Deal: 50% Off Google Pixel 4

SpaceX Starship Prototype Collapses In Third Failed Test

The failed cryo test of Starship prototype SN3 on April 3, 2020. (Gif: NASASpaceflight/Gizmodo)

Space is hard. We now have another reminder of this sad fact, as a prototype of SpaceX’s next-gen rocket collapsed in on itself during tests this morning, in what is now the third incident of its kind for the Starship program.

Video of the incident, captured by NASASpaceflight, shows the top portion of the SN3 prototype vehicle losing its structural integrity, causing it to come tumbling down. The failed test happened around 3:00 a.m. ET today at SpaceX’s testing facility in Boca Chica, Texas, reports SpaceNews.

The explosion happened as liquid nitrogen was being poured into the rocket’s propellant tanks, according to SpaceNews.

Once it’s developed, SpaceX intends to use the Starship platform to deliver passengers and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars. The rocket will be unlike anything seen before, capable of carrying upwards of 100 passengers. Starship will be a hybrid vehicle, serving as both the second stage of a reusable launch system (a SpaceX Super Heavy will provide the first stage) and as an independent spacecraft.

This is now the third failed test of a Starship prototype since the project began late last year. On November 20, 2019, the Mk1 prototype blew its top during a cryogenic pressure test. That explosion happened as the rocket was being fuelled with liquid oxygen. And on February 28, 2020, the SN2 prototype exploded at the base, again during a cryogenic pressurization test.

In a tweet, Elon Musk said his team needs to look at the data to figure out what happened, but “this may have been a test configuration mistake.” In an earlier tweet, the SpaceX CEO said “SN3 passed ambient temperature pressure test last night,” prior to the cryogenic tests.

With this latest setback, a static-fire test of Starship SN3 probably won’t go ahead as planned. Nor can we expect a “hop” test any time soon, similar to the ones performed by the Starhopper prototype, which ascended to a height of 150 meters (490 feet) before returning to the surface. It’s also unclear if SpaceX will reach its targeted goal of performing orbital test flights of Starship later this year.

When it comes to failed tests, Musk has shown a tremendous amount of patience. This will have to continue, given the rough start to this ambitious project.

Trending Stories Right Now

books david-foster-wallace dune editors-picks frank-herbert infinite-jest io9 io9-flashback isaac-asimov neal-stephenson paul-cornell writing

10 Books You Pretend To Have Read (And Why You Should Really Read Them)

Science fiction and fantasy offer a rich legacy of great books - but that abundant pile of reading material can also be daunting. So sometimes, it's easier to fake it. We asked some of our favourite writers, and they told us the 10 books that everyone pretends to have read. And why you should actually read them.
animal-crossing au feature google google-dns multiplayer nintendo-switch super-mario-kart

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

Online play on the Nintendo Switch should be easy. Firing up a game of Mario Kart 8 or visiting a friend's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be as simple as selecting the online option. But that's not always the case. Sometimes you might get hit with a weird 'communication error' despite having a solid internet connection. If you've ever encountered this and don't know how to fix it, try this.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles