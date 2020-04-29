Some Rural Australians Can't Access COVIDSafe App Due To A Missing Telstra Feature

Image: Getty

It's had a mixed reception due to confusion around how it works on iOS and concerns around it affecting battery life. But there have also been positives, such as some devs discovering that the privacy of the app was better than expected.

But one of the lesser highlighted issues is how many rural Australians aren't able to register for the app at all.

In order to register for COVIDSafe, users need to be sent an SMS verification. This two-factor authentication (2FA) is for security purposes and in general is a good feature of the app.

But this becomes problematic if you live in an area with patchy or no mobile service. And this is the issue that many rural Australians are now facing. If you can't get the SMS, you can't use COVIDSafe.

For rural Aussies – or even just those who live in a mobile black spot – who are on plans with Vodafone and Optus, excluding prepaid, this isn't a problem. With these providers, they're able to still receive the verification text because these telcos offer SMS Over WiFi.

Unfortunately, users who are with Telstra or some Mobile virtual Network Operator (MVNO) resellers don't have the SMS over WiFi option.

What Is SMS Over WiFi?

SMS over WiFi means that an SMS is sent over an internet connection rather than a cellular one. It allows people to still receive text messages sent to their phones even if they don't have mobile network coverage. So long as they're connected to WiFi, they'll still get their texts.

Apple's iMessage service is a good example of this - it uses WiFi or mobile data to send messages between phones, instead of a cellular network.

Why SMS Over WiFi Matters In 2020

Telstra has the most robust network coverage in the country, which generally makes the telco a good choice for people living in non-metropolitan and suburban areas.

But a lot of rural Australians still don't get network coverage in their home or surrounding area and therefore have to rely on the internet instead. Fortunately for regional Australia, internet coverage has become less of a problem thanks to satellite services such as Sky Muster, which offers unmetered email, web browsing and in some cases, software updates.

Back in March, NBN Co even made 70 per cent of all Sky Muster traffic completely unmetered as a response to COVID-19.

But as more apps and services, such as COVIDSafe, request SMS 2FA — the need for cellular texts has become more relevant again. So Telstra being unable to provide that service over WiFi has become an increasing problem.

"If they want people to download the app then they need to be aware that there are Australians that don't have mobile coverage," said Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet For Rural, Regional & Remote Australia (BIRRR) in a phone call with Gizmodo Australia.

Awareness of the issue and why it matters is an ongoing battle for rural Australians.

"Australians in regional areas can register on the app over the mobile network the next time they are in a coverage area, such as when in town to buy groceries or supplies," said a spokesperson for Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) in an email to Gizmodo Australia.

This generalised advice may be okay for some, but for rural Australians like Sparrow, town is three hours away. In some cases, you might not go into a township regularly got supplies.

"If you live eight hours outside of Catherine you're probably getting groceries delivered by a mail truck or plane," Sparrow said.

The good news is that Telstra is working on a 2FA COVIDSafe fix for its customers – and the DTA has had to get involved.

"If you have a Telstra Messaging compatible handset you will be able to send and receive SMS and MMS to another Telstra Messaging compatible handset over WiFi. This is a separate feature to WiFi calling," said a Telstra spokesperson in an email to Gizmodo Australia.

Telstra did not provide a timeline for when we could expect this to be rolled out.

The Bigger Picture

But even if a solution for the COVIDSafe SMS issue is found, that's not the end of the issue for rural Australians. The COVIDSafe app was just one symptom in a much larger problem.

Many banking apps and MyGov services also utilise SMS verification – while some banks and government services offer workarounds, it's still not the norm.

This lack of SMS For WiFi can also go from being inconvenient to dangerous, such as during emergencies like the fires and floods earlier this year.

"We know that in the floods in central Queensland that people were evacuating two days after they were supposed to [because] they were getting alerts then. The same thing happened in the fires, because you can get an iMessage but not SMS," Sparrow said.

Hopefully the issues with COVIDSafe SMS will enable telcos and the government to prioritise introducing these services in the near future across the board.