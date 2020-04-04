The Moment The Matrix Changed Everything

Don't Trust A $2,700 Phone That Can't Be Reviewed

Insane Deal: 50% Off Google Pixel 4

Siri Might Be Getting A Huge Improvement

Photo: Caitlin McGarry, Gizmodo

Apple regularly acquires artificial intelligence startups to build up Siri’s capabilities, but its latest purchase might make Siri more conversational. According to Bloomberg, Apple just bought Voysis, an AI startup that makes it easier to use a voice assistant to buy stuff in shopping apps.

It’s unclear how Apple plans to use the technology developed by Voysis, which processes natural language using software that takes up minimal space on a smartphone. But ideally, Siri will incorporate Voysis so that Apple’s voice assistant is as conversational as Google Assistant, which understands context and more natural phrasing than Siri does.

Siri’s capabilities have grown since Apple first introduced its voice assistant in 2011, but it’s not as advanced as Google Assistant or Alexa (for many reasons, many of them related to Apple’s stance on privacy). iOS 13 made Siri’s voice more natural, but the assistant still often fails to understand queries unless they’re phrased in a specific way.

Bloomberg dug up the Voysis website, now defunct, which explains that its technology allows shoppers to ask voice assistants to narrow down shopping search results with phrases like, “I need a new LED TV,” and “My budget is under $US1,000 ($1,667).” Apple could fold that into Siri to make it easier to ask contextual follow-up questions for more difficult queries (anything beyond weather forecasts).

This is the second surprise acquisition Apple has made public this week, following the announcement that it purchased the popular weather forecast app Dark Sky. That app will remain functional on iOS, but will be discontinued for Android.

Trending Stories Right Now

books david-foster-wallace dune editors-picks frank-herbert infinite-jest io9 io9-flashback isaac-asimov neal-stephenson paul-cornell writing

10 Books You Pretend To Have Read (And Why You Should Really Read Them)

Science fiction and fantasy offer a rich legacy of great books - but that abundant pile of reading material can also be daunting. So sometimes, it's easier to fake it. We asked some of our favourite writers, and they told us the 10 books that everyone pretends to have read. And why you should actually read them.
carrie-anne-moss feature io9 keanu-reeves laurence-fishburne nostalgia the-matrix wachowskis warner-bros

The Moment The Matrix Changed Everything

The Matrix turned 21 years old this week and, like many of us, I’ll never forget the first time I saw it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles