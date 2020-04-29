Seven Minutes In Heaven

Screenshot: Goodwood Road & Racing

Grab your smartphone and head for the coat closet, because things are about to get loud, a little scary, and potentially quite messy. You’ll want some privacy for this one. This incredible head to head battle between a pair of evenly matched vintage Porsche 911 racers is bound to have you squealing with joy for the next seven minutes.

This video of Andrew Smith deftly placing his car millimetres from the white #99 is the kind of thing dreams are made of. It’s all flailing appendages and tapping feet, an intimate dance between two swift partners, neither wanting to cede control. Dijon-Prenois isn’t a household name race track, but it produces some incredible battles as these two scythe through traffic at pace. At some points during this contretemps, I could swear you’d find it impossible to swipe a credit card between these two cars.

If I was at the wheel, I’d surely ham fist both of these cars into smouldering heaps. Either that or, if history is to be the judge, I’d get too excited too early, try a move I’m woefully unprepared to pull off, and end up going home with a bruised ego. Wait, what were we talking about?

There isn’t much racing going on right now, so I’m happy to take what I can get. This 7-minute video of an incredibly tight battle got my heart rate going in a way that only making love and motorsport can. I don’t see anyone getting back on track any time soon, so we’ll have to take what we can get. I think that coat closet is going to be getting a lot of use.

Maybe I’ll just put this on a loop on my big screen TV for the next seven months and hope it’s enough to get me by.