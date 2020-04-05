The Moment The Matrix Changed Everything

Don't Trust A $2,700 Phone That Can't Be Reviewed

Insane Deal: 50% Off Google Pixel 4

Scientists Made A Drone To Capture Whale Snot

Right now, whales are facing myriad threats, from pollution and getting tangled in fishing gear, to warming and acidifying oceans. To understand how those threats are affecting whales, scientists need data. And to get that data, they’ve come up with a drone that can capture whale snot.

Whales push out massive amounts of snot—or more scientifically, “exhaled breath condensate”—through their blowholes. That mucus-like substance is sticky and nasty, but it’s also rich with biological information: DNA, stress and pregnancy hormones, and microbiomes, among other indicators of health.

So how do you collect whale snot? I present to you, the SnotBot.

Iain Kerr, the CEO of the nonprofit Ocean Alliance, knew that whale boogers had information would be helpful to scientists to understand whales’ health. So Ocean Alliance and Olin College of Engineering built a custom drone outfitted with petri dishes stuck to the top and it called the SnotBot (seriously). Scientists can fly the drone over a whales as they clears their blowhole, collecting massive amounts of snot with every exhale.

This may sound ridiculous, but researchers are stoked about it. For one, because the drone can be operated from far away, it allows scientists to study whales without catching them, which is also hard because they’re such big animals. And it allows researchers a chance to observe them without driving boats near them, which can freak whales out. A snot-catching drone is also pretty inexpensive, too. The drones cost about $US1,000 ($1,667), but can be used to collect data that just a decade ago would have cost $US20,000 ($33,348) or more to gather. Plus, SnotBot!

Whale conservation isn’t just important because whales are amazing creatures—which they are—but also because whales play an important role in our global ecosystem. Our fates are related and apparently so are our penchants to occasionally blow out snot. But seriously, who knew whale snot could be so exciting?

Trending Stories Right Now

books david-foster-wallace dune editors-picks frank-herbert infinite-jest io9 io9-flashback isaac-asimov neal-stephenson paul-cornell writing

10 Books You Pretend To Have Read (And Why You Should Really Read Them)

Science fiction and fantasy offer a rich legacy of great books - but that abundant pile of reading material can also be daunting. So sometimes, it's easier to fake it. We asked some of our favourite writers, and they told us the 10 books that everyone pretends to have read. And why you should actually read them.
carrie-anne-moss feature io9 keanu-reeves laurence-fishburne nostalgia the-matrix wachowskis warner-bros

The Moment The Matrix Changed Everything

The Matrix turned 21 years old this week and, like many of us, I’ll never forget the first time I saw it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles