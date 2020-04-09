Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2 Will Have A Huge Advantage Over The Original Foldable Phone

NSW Government Preview Site Shows How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are In Your Suburb

samsung galaxy fold 2

If you liked the look of the original Galaxy Fold, but found it out of your price range at a whopping £1,800, the news that the follow up will have a second, cheaper model will be music to your ears.

At least, that's the latest rumour on the device - not that there's been many yet. We already know that the Galaxy Z Flip - Samsung's cheapest and least flimsy foldable phone to date - wasn't the second iteration of the Fold. We've heard that the Fold 2 might sport an under-display camera, but that's about it. But now it seems that a cheaper, 256GB model with a starting price that's a bit more easy to swallow, will launch alongside an option with a larger storage capacity.

The Galaxy Fold's original launch was a disaster, leading to Samsung going back to the drawing board and fixing the plethora of problems that riddled the device. We even knocked out two reviews - one for the OG foldable and one for the new-and-improved smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip was a massive improvement and was $1000 cheaper than the fold, making it more accessible (relatively speaking. That's still an insane amount of money to spend on a phone). By lowering the price of the Fold 2 and offering a 256GB model rather than just a 512GB variant that costs almost $4,000, Samsung could lure in a lot more customers with that lower price point.

How much money that move will actually save when it hits retail is unknown, as the other features - like that under-screen camera - and going from the Fold's 7.3-inch screen to a larger 7.7-inch screen, may see consumers still paying a premium. [SamMobile]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

