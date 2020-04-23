Deals: $300 Off Samsung Galaxy S20 5G And S20+ 5G Phones

If you're in the market for a brand spanking new Samsung S20, you can now get two of the 5G models for a bit cheaper. Both Vodafone and Optus have discounted their plans across the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and S20+ 5G ranges. Here's how much you can get them for now.

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Deals

First up we have Vodafone, which is knocking $300 off these plans. This brings the device price down to $1,199 for the S20 5G and $1,349 on the S20+ 5G. That's a saving of $12.50 per month on a 24-month plan, or approximately $8.30 on a 36-month plan. S20 5G plans start at $73.30 per month with 10GB on a 36-month term.

This special lasts until April 30 and you can check out the plans here

Vodafone S20 5G plans (24 months)

Vodafone S20 5G plans (36 months)

Vodafone S20+ 5G plans (24 months)

Vodafone S20+ 5G plans (36 months)

If you leave your Vodafone plan early you'll only pay out the discounted rate for your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: The Best New High-End Android Phone After checking out the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it’s difficult to forget its brawny build, avalanche of specs, and the impressive reach of Samsung's Space Zoom. Unfortunately, at $1,999, it’s also a bit too expensive to love. At that price, the S20 Ultra has to be head and shoulders better than every other phone on the market, and it just isn’t. But perhaps the best argument against the S20 Ultra is the existence of the S20+, because for a bit over 20 per cent less money, the S20+ delivers 95 per cent of what you get from its more expensive sibling. So if you’re looking for a high-end Android phone with tons of bells and whistles, the S20+ is the one to get. Read more

Optus Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Deals

Optus also has these devices on special, but the savings aren't quite as good, coming in at an oddly-specific $200.16 off the RRP. This comes to roughly $8.30 discount over 24 months, or $5.50 over 36 months. S20 5G plans start at $75.06 per month with 10GB of data on a 36-month term.

There is no end date for this discount at the present time, but if you leave the plan early you forfeit the discount on the remainder of your contract term

Optus S20 5G plans (24 months)

Optus S20 5G plans (36 months)

Optus S20+ 5G plans (24 months)

Optus S20+ 5G plans (36 months)

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.