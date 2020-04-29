Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Is Reportedly Getting One Hell Of A Camera Upgrade

Image: Sam Rutherford

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is on the way, but not much has been heard about it other than a few rumours here and there. And wouldn't you know it, here's another one.

The information comes from Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), whose Twitter account has suddenly started springing Samsung leaks. Young has leaked some of the Galaxy Fold 2's camera specs, the price, and launch window. Young states that the Galaxy Fold's triple rear camera setup of 64MP/16MP/12MP will be bolstered for the Galaxy Fold 2 to 16MP/12MP/12MP with dual optical image stabilisation.

More Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks:

Camera - The main camera consists of a triple camera configuration with 12MP/16MP/64MP lenses with dual optical image stabilization vs. last year at 12/12/16MPs. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 27, 2020

Young says the price of the handset will fall between $1,780 ( £1,430) and $1,980 (£1,590), but is certain that the foldable smartphone will boast a lower price tag than its predecessor in spite of the upgrades, to get a higher adoption rate. Based on previous Samsung launch windows, Young expects an August announcement, with September shipping.

We've already heard rumours of the Galaxy Fold 2 having a cheaper option but with a rumoured larger screen size and under-display camera, it could be difficult to hit a lower price point at retail with all of those bells and whistles.

