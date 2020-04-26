Ryan Reynolds Is Collaborating With Shawn Levy Again To Make A Time Travel Movie

Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of Detective Pikachu in Times Square. (Photo: Steven Ferdman, Getty Images)

The Ryan Reynolds starring vehicle machine is on the tracks, folks, and there’s no stopping it.

One of Reynolds’s upcoming films is Free Guy, a movie about a video game NPC, played by Reynolds, who realises that he’s an NPC and takes it upon himself to bring order to his digital world. Reynolds made that movie with director Shawn Levy (Date Night), and now he’s teaming up with Levy again for a film about time travel. This news comes via Hollywood Reporter, which shares that the upcoming film will be the next project on both Reynolds and Levy’s slates.

The film, to be produced by Skydance, is written by Jonathan Tropper. It’s based on an older film project titled Our Name Is Adam, which has been in development hell for a while and once had Tom Cruise attached to star. The film, according to THR, will star Reynolds going back in time to acquire some sort of help from his 13-year-old self, where he meets his own late father, now the same age he is in the present.

Levy is also working on the latest season of Stranger Things, where he is an executive producer, while Reynolds is busy as hell, adapting Dragon’s Lair, in postproduction on Free Guy, and probably doing something Deadpool related.

The film doesn’t have a slated release date, though Free Guy is currently scheduled for December 11, 2020.