Report: A Female-Centric Star Wars Show Is In Development At Disney+, From The Co-Creator Of Russian Doll

Leslye Headland arrives at the premiere of Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker” on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Image: Kevin Winter / Staff, Getty Images)

The Star Wars galaxy may be taking a break at the box office, but it continues to expand on streaming.

Variety reports that Disney and Lucasfilm have tapped Leslye Headland—who wowed us with the time-loop dark comedy Russian Doll with Natasha Lyonne over at Netflix—to helm another addition to Disney+’s swath of Star Wars original content. No specifics were currently announced for the series, but Variety notes that it will primarily revolve around a cast of female characters, and will be set in “a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.”

Just when that is, given that there’s an awful lot of Star Wars projects across multiple periods of its timeline floating around like now, remains to be seen. But on Disney+, we’ve currently got Clone Wars wrapping up in the prequel era, The Mandalorian—with work already beginning on its third season, as its second wraps up for an estimated release later this year—in the timeframe between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, and planned shows in the “Rise of the Empire” era between the prequels and originals revolving around Rogue One’s Cassian Andor, and the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

io9 has reached out to Disney for a comment on the report, and will update this piece if and when we hear back.