Relive The Hype Of Avengers: Endgame's Opening Night Reactions With This Thrilling Video

Take us away, Mister Rogers. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Right now, going to the theatre isn’t just an absolute impossibility, in many places, the thought of being in a tightly-packed room full of people, no matter how excited, is enough to fill you with a sense of dread. Just a year ago when the world was sitting down to watch Avengers: Endgame, that wasn’t the case, and now you can relive that suddenly alien sensation.

The way time works in the covid-19 pandemic is weird enough as it is, but when you throw out the fact that Avengers: Endgame only came out last year—and not, say, three lifetimes ago, which is how it feels—it only feels weirder to look back on these cleverly edited videos shared on Twitter by Scott Gustin.

Splicing off-cam audience reaction sound from an Endgame opening night screening with the crisp footage from Endgame’s home release, the two videos—depicting the moment Steve Rogers reveals his worthiness and lifts Mjlonir into battle, and then the “Avengers Assemble” scene—are a marvellous trip. Not just to relive the excitement of these moments that took a decade of build up to be so very worth it, but the sheer, electrifying joy of hearing so many people, united by a shared passion, just collectively lose their entire shit. Give it a watch.

Just stop what you’re doing and enjoy listening to the #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd react to Captain America wielding Thor's hammer. CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/RM8fimepxe — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

And of course the theater reaction to PORTALS was bonkers. pic.twitter.com/tllxg9aqMG — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

There’s no shit left in the world, you guys. They lost it.

Even Marvel’s Kevin Feige lost a bit of it, taking to Twitter for the first time since November 2018 to share Gustin’s thread of clips with a heartfelt message:

A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/l8Tm8Kj2DC — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) April 7, 2020

Feige is right: There’s something magical about being part of an audience like this. Hopefully, it’s not too far off that we’ll be able to experience a bit of collective magic like this again...but as long as it’s far off enough that it still doesn’t feel like playing with fire to take a gamble on being part of that magic.