Reader Survey: How Are You Coping With The Coronavirus Epidemic?

The novel coronavirus epidemic has changed the way we work and play. Many of us are working from home now or taking addition measures to protect ourselves from infection. The 'new normal' is frightening, but know that you're not alone. We want to know how you're doing — what changes you've made, and how you're coping.
The Books We're Reading In Coronavirus Self Isolation
Thanks to the rapid spread of coronavirus we've all found ourselves primarily confined to our homes. Without places to go out time, there's a lot more time to catch up on the shame pile of books that are stacking up on our shelves - both in real life and digitally. This is what some of us in the Gizmodo office are planning on reading.