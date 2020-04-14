This Is What The Chernobyl Wildfires Look Like From Space

Why 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Are So Popular

Apple And Google Are Teaming Up To Build Coronavirus-Tracking Tech. Hold Your Applause.

Raspberry Pi's Cheapest Computer Could Ease Ventilator Shortage

Raspberry Pi plans to use its $US5 ($8) computer to make ventilators. (Image: Raspberry Pi Foundation)

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has seen a recent surge in demand for its boards due to the covid-19 pandemic. Part of that demand comes from people experimenting with the cheap computers with newfound time to kill at home, but the foundation is reserving some of its Pi Zero inventory for hospital ventilators. The $US5 ($8) single-board computers are not only ideal to use as control boards, but the Raspberry Pi Foundation also has the ability to produce orders quickly for ventilator manufacturers.

It’s often difficult to scale up production with something like a control board because there are many components that make up those boards. And depending on the availability of those components, lead times can stretch into weeks or months. Raspberry Pi CEO and founder Eben Upton told Tom’s Hardware that the company “‘builds to stock’ rather than ‘building to order,’” so it’s better equipped to handle the sudden demand because it has shorter lead times.

But even Raspberry Pi is not immune from a stock shortage, thanks to demand from both the private and medical sector. The company made 192,000 Pi Zeros during the first quarter of this year, but Upton told Tom’s Hardware that it wants to increase that number to 250,000, and the price point and simple hardware specs make it ideal for use in ventilators.

“I believe the interest in Zero is mostly down to it offering enough compute for the relatively modest requirements of a ventilator,” Upton said.

The Pi Zero is the least meaty of all the Pis, with only a single-core, 1GHz Broadcom BCM2835 processor and 512MB RAM. By contrast, the Raspberry Pi 4 B starts at $US35 ($55) and has a quad-core Cortex-A72 64-bit SoC Broadcom BCM2711 processor and 1GB RAM. Since the Pi Zero has enough processing power for the ventilators, it makes sense to use those from a cost-analysis standpoint rather than the Pi 4s.

While Raspberry Pi-power ventilators haven’t been tested in the U.S. yet, a medical team in Colombia is currently testing one based on a design that uses easy-to-find parts like car valves. If the design is a success, then the team in Colombia will test the ventilator first on animals, then humans. Meanwhile, other computer companies like Maingear are building ventilators from off-the-shelf parts. Engineers are also working to turn unused breast pumps into ventilators to help ease the shortage.

Trending Stories Right Now

desktop microsoft microsoft-365 microsoft-office tag-mobile software

Here's Everything You Get With A Microsoft 365 Subscription

Microsoft 365 is, as its name suggests, the new subscription bundle from Microsoft that replaces Office 365. It takes the emphasis away from Microsoft’s office suite just a little bit, but it’s tough to tell at first glance if this is a service designed for everyone or if it’s just for small business operators and serious Microsoft enthusiasts.
consumer-tech fitbit fitbit-charge-4 fitbit-charge-4-review fitness-trackers tag-gadgets i-want-fitbit-to-innovate-again wearables

Fitbit's Charge 4 Is A Great Tracker That's Come At A Weird Time

How does one review a fitness tracker—something meant to get you moving and measure your athletic progress—at a time when most of us are forcibly stuck indoors, slowly melting into our couches? That’s the conundrum I’ve been grappling with ever since I unboxed my shiny new Fitbit Charge 4.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles