Pornhub Launches SFW Parody Site Scrubhub That's All About Washing Those Filthy Hands

Pornhub is helping to spread the message that people need to be washing their hands by launching a parody site, with the donations going to two charities that have sprung up in response to the pandemic like a pair of turgid penises, cocked, loaded, and ready for action. Look, this is a mildly porn-related story, so there's got to be at least one reference to genitalia.

The satirical videos fall into the categories you would usually find on the site with all the shagging, masturbating, and everything behind the paywall - which is free right now by the way, if you're curious as to what lies beyond the free content. You'll find such gems as Washing My Hot Fortnite Playing Stepbrother Brad As He Sprays Me, *MILF ALERT* THIS HOT MOM IS READY TO TURN THE HOT HOT HEAT ON!!!!!!, and SOAPY BLONDE TEEN STRIPTEASE… WATCH HER JEWELS COME OFF - all of which are SFW. The entirety of Scrubhub is SFW in fact. Corey Price, Pornhub vice president, said:

"Over the past few weeks, the one thing that has been repeated by literally everyone – politicians, scientists, celebrities and athletes – has been the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect against this virus. Some people have encouraged singing songs with earworm effects (Beyonce’s ‘Love On Top’ chorus for example), some have promoted hashtags for social media challenges and others have created comical memes that riff on mainstream and Internet culture. "We thought this presented a unique opportunity for Pornhub to bring some joy to something that has become so mundane and repetitive. We love working with talented creatives - in this instance alongside Ani and Suzy - and are proud to debut Scrubhub. Sometimes lighthearted content can be cathartic and help foster a sense of social cohesion. Let's all come together and do our part to stay safe and ultimately defeat this virus."

Any donations submitted will be distributed to Invisible Hands, a charity formed around volunteers that delivers supplies to those most at risk from the virus; and Frontline Foods, which donates healthy meals from restaurants that have been impacted by the pandemic to LA healthcare workers.

The charitable efforts follow the site's donation of 50,000 surgical masks to first responders in New York, €50,000 to European organisations for masks and medical equipment, and $25,000 to Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP).

As much as this is a parody site, there's bound to be someone out there who gets their rocks off to this, and they've just hit the jackpot. If only the virus needed everyone to wash their feet - can you imagine how popular that site would be?

