Why 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Are So Popular

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

NSW Government Preview Site Shows How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are In Your Suburb

Please Enjoy Discovery's Spock Wearing The Silliest Star Trek Merchandise Ever Made

Lookin’ logical, Mr. Spock. (Image: CBS)

That’s it. That’s the blog.

Star Trek has always had a bit of a questionable history with merchandise. I mean, these days we get great collectibles, but when the shows were actually airing, it was kind of hard to make shows more about moral arguments and people sciencing things in space-boardrooms into action figures and toys (except for those rad Micro Machines models in the ‘90s). No one wanted a Deep Space Nine Bajoran Vedek action figure. No one.

Almost as if to prove that point, one of the earliest Star Trek toys ever made was...well, a random helmet that had nothing to do with Star Trek. Infamously produced by Remco Toys in 1976, the Star Trek Space Fun Helmet—literally that was it, no attempt at making a vaguely exciting name—was what Remco came up with, having seemingly run out of ideas to capitalise on Star Trek’s syndication boom and the then-upcoming The Motion Picture. Having released an electronic Phaser toy and Starfleet utility belt the year prior, that’s pretty much all the role-play style toys you could wean out of Star Trek. And so...the Helmet:

Glorious. (Image: CBS)

It’s got a siren. And a sticker sheet to put the name of your favourite Trek hero on the top—although Spock was the most famous, because it was his name emblazoned on the helmet seen in the packaging shots. Which is why the official Star Trek website got the young Spock of Discovery himself, Ethan Peck, to unbox one and don it in all its gleefully undersized glory.

Maybe it was to help soothe his brain after it got stolen in season three? Who can say. But god bless its absurd existence nonetheless.

Trending Stories Right Now

australian-cinema io9 lesser-known-films movies movies-to-watch science-fiction

10 Australian Sci-Fi Movies You Need To Watch

When someone says "Australian science fiction movie," thoughts immediately and inevitably turn to Mad Max - if not George Miller's insanely influential 1979 original, then to any of the sequels that followed over the years, including the recent, justly lauded Fury Road. But here's the thing: it was never just about Max.
consumer-tech feature gadgets lg planned-obsolescence roku samsung smart-home smart-tvs vizio

Just Get A Damn Set-Top Box And Free Yourself Of Your TV's Crap Software

Planned obsolescence is annoying regardless of which smart gadget you’re talking about, but it particularly grinds my gears when it comes to TVs. Sure, you don’t have to destroy your wallet for a decent 4K smart TV anymore—but I know plenty of friends and gadget nerds who do shell out for something a ‘lil nicer for their home theatre setups. The thing is when you do spend hundreds, or even thousands, on a smart TV the idea is you’ve made an investment. You probably expect it to work for several years—not two or three.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles