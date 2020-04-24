Optus iPhone SE Plans: The Only Telco To Have The Big Daddy 256GB Version

Image: Apple

After Apple announced a brand new mid-range device just over a week ago, the iPhone SE is now on Aussie shelves. Well, digital ones anyway. All three major telcos will be stocking the device, but Optus is the one you'll want to go with if you want to get the one with the most storage capacity. This is the only way to get the 256GB iPhone SE on a plan.

Here's a look at those plans, as well as everything else Optus has on offer.

iPhone SE Specs

We have a more in-depth look at the iPhone SE's inclusions in our first look review, but here's a quick list of the key specs:

Display: 4.7 inches (1334 x 750)

CPU: A13 Bionic Chip

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Battery: Up to 13 hours video playback, Qi wireless charging, fast charge

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8)

Front camera: 7MP (f/2.2)

Video recording: 4K video up to 60 fps

Water resistance: IP67

Size: 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 148g

Colour: Black, White, PROJECT(RED)

Apple iPhone SE: Australian First Look Review Last year, Google turned the mid-range phone market on its head by introducing the ludicrously-priced and well-specced Pixel 3a. A few other brands have followed suit since then, but none have been quite as exciting as the new iPhone SE. Now it truly seems like flagship inclusions at lower price points are here to stay - and it's about damn time. The trend of $1,500 - $2,000 becoming the norm for new phones over the last few years has been bad for buyers. A new middle ground has been long overdue and we welcome it. But is the resurrected iPhone SE actually a good phone to buy in 2020? Read more

iPhone SE Availability Australia

The iPhone SE is available now from Apple and select telcos like Optus.

Cheapest Optus iPhone SE Plan

The cheapest way to get a new iPhone SE through Optus is opting for a 64GB device on its 'Small' contract and committing to 36-months. This comes to a total of $59.80 a month with 10GB included data.

Best Value Optus iPhone SE Plan

When you take storage, data and contract-length into account, our pick for best value is the 128GB iPhone SE on a 'Medium' contract across 24-months. The price does jump up quite a bit to $83.53 a month but you get 60GB data included and only have to be on contract for 24-months.

If you still want the 128GB device (which we recommend over the 64GB) you can make this cheaper by either stepping back down to a 'Small' plan (but you'll only get 10GB data a month) or by committing to a three year relationship with the SE.

Every Optus iPhone SE Plan

If you're not sure what you want and would like to peruse all of Optus' options, you can take a gander below. If our widgets aren't loading yet please check back later as the plans have only just gone on sale.

Optus iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 24 month term

Optus iPhone SE (64GB) plans - 36 month term

Optus iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 24 month term

Optus iPhone SE (128GB) plans - 36 month term

Optus iPhone SE (256GB) plans - 24 month term

Optus iPhone SE (256GB) plans - 36 month term

It's worth noting that Optus also has 12-month contracts available for the SE, which you can check out over on its website. As these are much shorter contract periods you'll find the plan prices to be quite a bit higher.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.