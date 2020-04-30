Get A Load Of This Oppo Battery

We've said it once and we'll say it again - Oppo loves a thicc battery. And it looks like nothing has changed with its new budget offering, the Oppo A52.
Oppo A52 Specs
While most of the specs are what you'd expect for a $300 phone, there are a couple of standouts here. Firstly, there's the Snapdragon 655 processor which are usually reserved for mid-tier phones. Then there's the 5,000mAH battery life with 18W fastcharge which will juice from 0 to 50 per cent in 45 minutes. Again, you don't usually see this kind of inclusion at this price point. Considering the other more modest specs, the battery should last you a good long while.
Here's a full list of the key specs:
- Display: 6.4-inch 1080p display
- OS: Color OS 7.1
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 655
- Storage: 64GB
- RAM: 4GB
- Rear Cameras: 12MP main, 8MP Ultra Wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Lenses
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5,000mAH
- Connectivity: 4G
- Biometrics: Fingerprint sensor
- Weight: 192g
- Colour Options: Twighlight Black and Stream White
Oppo A52 Price Australia
The Oppo A52 comes in at just $299, which is pretty darn good considering that processor and big boy battery. If you're in the market for a budget phone, this could be the answer to your prayers.
Oppo A52 Availability Australia
The Oppo A52 is available for pre-order from today from JB Hi-Fi. The device will go on sale on May 11 and you can pick one up at Officeworks, Kogan, Bing Lee, The Good Guys, MobileCiti, and Woolworths Mobile.
