Get A Load Of This Oppo Battery

We've said it once and we'll say it again - Oppo loves a thicc battery. And it looks like nothing has changed with its new budget offering, the Oppo A52.

Oppo A52 Specs

While most of the specs are what you'd expect for a $300 phone, there are a couple of standouts here. Firstly, there's the Snapdragon 655 processor which are usually reserved for mid-tier phones. Then there's the 5,000mAH battery life with 18W fastcharge which will juice from 0 to 50 per cent in 45 minutes. Again, you don't usually see this kind of inclusion at this price point. Considering the other more modest specs, the battery should last you a good long while.

Here's a full list of the key specs:

  • Display: 6.4-inch 1080p display
  • OS: Color OS 7.1
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 655
  • Storage: 64GB
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Rear Cameras: 12MP main, 8MP Ultra Wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Lenses
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAH
  • Connectivity: 4G
  • Biometrics: Fingerprint sensor
  • Weight: 192g
  • Colour Options: Twighlight Black and Stream White

Oppo A52 Price Australia

The Oppo A52 comes in at just $299, which is pretty darn good considering that processor and big boy battery. If you're in the market for a budget phone, this could be the answer to your prayers.

Oppo A52 Availability Australia

The Oppo A52 is available for pre-order from today from JB Hi-Fi. The device will go on sale on May 11 and you can pick one up at Officeworks, Kogan, Bing Lee, The Good Guys, MobileCiti, and Woolworths Mobile.

