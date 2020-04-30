Some Rural Australians Can't Access COVIDSafe App Due To A Missing Telstra Feature

The U.S. is still living through a pandemic that we have no viable means of currently combatting, other than keeping our distances from one another by largely staying homebound and avoiding places where large groups of people congregate, like movie theatres. But governors in various states have already expressed their intentions to open theatres back up for business in coming weeks.

In response to the countrywide lockdown and ongoing theatre closures, film studios like Universal and Disney made the judicious decision to simply make films that were once meant for theatrical releases available via digital platforms, which quickly prompted the National Association of Theatre Owners to cry foul because its members had no way of being in on the moneymaking process. In the midst of the debate over whether Hollywood’s on the brink of a massive tectonic shift, questions have been raised as to whether theatergoers themselves are actually chomping at the bit to flock to theatres in the very near future.

We want to hear how you really feel about all of this. Beyond your desire the see the latest big budget movie for the sake of sheer nerd-dom, is going to a theatre right now something you’re actually interested in, given how covid-19 is spread from person to person? Or is your desire to see the next instalment of [Franchise of Your Choice] enough to convince you to mask up, head to the lobby, and take in a picture show?

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

Billionaire Elon Musk, the U.S.’s dumbest smart guy, spent the night tweeting about how the U.S. needs to “reopen” its economy, despite Musk’s failed predictions about the trajectory of the coronavirus crisis. A month ago, Musk insisted that new coronavirus cases in the U.S. would be “close to zero” by the end of April. Well, it’s the end of April, and the country is still reporting over 20,000 new cases per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
coronavirus lockdown marathons quarantine running self-isolation stick-to-sports

The Pandemic's First Socially Distant Ultramarathon Was Destined To End In Heartbreak

It’s likely the last runner to learn Radek Brunner had been disqualified from the the pandemic’s first virtual ultramarathon was Brunner himself. For 62 straight hours, Brunner had been livestreaming his attempt, his treadmill lit by a single overhead bulb. But seven minutes into what would be the final loop, the event’s organisers appeared on the video feed to tearfully explain it was all over—Brunner was out. For at least another half hour, Brunner, his laptop on mute, kept running on his treadmill, either oblivious to what had happened or clinging to stubborn pride.

