OnePlus 8 Lite Might Be Repackaged As OnePlus Z After The Series 8 Launch

OnePlus' upcoming series 8 line of smartphones is launching in a couple of weeks and it seems like the long-rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite might be getting a bit of a rebrand as a follow up to 2015's mid-range OnePlus X.

The OnePlus X was a deviation from the company's traditional flagships, bridging the gap between premium and mid-range smartphones with an affordable - if decidedly average - device. OnePlus has since admitted that the smartphone was a misguided attempt to break into the mass market, saying the snafu made it refocus on offering premium smartphones rather than trying to please everyone with the likes of the OnePlus X and OnePlus 2.

Well after five years, it seems that it's ready to try its hand at a mid-tier smartphone again, with XDA Developers' Max Weinbach announcing on Twitter that - according to his sources - the OnePlus X series is getting a revamp, and will be re-branded as the OnePlus Z. He goes on to say that the hardware appears to be in line with the OnePlus Lite render.

The source referred to it as "OnePlus Z" and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render. https://t.co/zB5PN9nQjW — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 28, 2020

Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal also confirmed that he'd heard the same, saying that the cheaper handset would indeed be launching "later this year" and might be launched as the OnePlus Z. Last month, Agarwal said that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro would launch in March/April, contrary to the usual May/June release, so it could be that the OnePlus Z will make its solo debut this winter.

As it stands, we've already seen leaked specs for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite. The budget model was rumoured to be added to the lineup last year. We're just a couple of weeks out from the Series 8 reveal, set for April 14, so we'll undoubtedly hear more about the company's plans then.

