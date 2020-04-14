NSW Will Now Send Text Messages For Negative Coronavirus Results

Image: Getty Images

NSW is launching a new text message service that will give people negative coronavirus test results on the same day they come back from the lab.

The announcement was made by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday, who stated that the new "rapid" turn around time would allow people to come out of self isolation earlier. According to Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello, people have currently been waiting up to a week for these results and have thus been self isolating for longer than necessary.

The premier also stated that anyone who tests positive will need to be contacted in order to determine whether they need medical attention and to trace anyone they may have had contact with.

"If you're negative, there will be an SMS service available and hopefully, if you are going through the public system, you will get that result on the same day that you're tested," said Berejiklian in a press conference.

The new text service is opt in only, meaning that you don't have to sign up for it if you don't want. However, this could mean it will take longer to get your results. The negative test results will be available via the Service NSW app in about two weeks time.

Minister Dominello said that part of the reason for the delay in negative test results has been because the focus has been on positive cases and contact tracing. The text messaging service will apparently take pressure off the patient and the health system so they can continue to focus on the positive cases while not leaving those who tested negative in the dark. According to the minister, around 150,000 COVID-19 tests have taken place in NSW and 98 per cent of them have been negative.

The press conference also revealed that seven new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed overnight, bringing the state total to 2870. There were no COVID-19 related deaths in NSW overnight.

This news comes less than a week after a NSW government preview site went live on Google, which allows users to check how many COVID-19 cases there are in their suburb. The site is still yet to be officially announced.

