Rick And Morty Season 4 Returns In May (And There's A New Trailer)

CSIRO Starts Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Using Ferrets

Insane Deal: 50% Off Google Pixel 4

Meet A Horrifying New Sea Creature In The Film Sea Fever

Big, glowing tentacles are probably going to be a problem. That’s certainly what the characters in the new horror film Sea Fever think when their ship suddenly stops in the middle of the ocean only to discover that they’ve been latched onto by an enormous, glowing creature.

And while that seems like a big spoiler for the Alien-inspired ocean film by director Neasa Hardiman, trust us, it isn’t. What the creature is—and, more importantly, what it’s doing—still only scratch the surface of how tense and scary things get for the ship’s crew, which includes characters played by Connie Nielsen, Dougray Scott, and relative newcomer Hermione Corfield as the main character Siobhán. She’s the one you see in the clip above, which Gizmodo is happy to exclusively debut today. You can also read our review of the film here.

Sea Fever hits VOD on April 10 and you can pre-order it here. Plus, on Thursday, April 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST, Sea Fever will have “the first-ever live stream premiere” at this link. If you’re into slow burn creature films with strong, smart, protagonists, it’s absolutely worth checking out.

Trending Stories Right Now

anthropology archaic-humans human-evolution human-origins science

Humanity's Origin Story Just Got More Complicated

Human evolution was messy, with multiple human species living and interbreeding at the same time, in a convoluted process that eventually led to us. Such is the emerging narrative in anthropology, and it’s a theory now bolstered by three fascinating new studies released today.
animal-crossing au feature google google-dns multiplayer nintendo-switch super-mario-kart

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

Online play on the Nintendo Switch should be easy. Firing up a game of Mario Kart 8 or visiting a friend's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be as simple as selecting the online option. But that's not always the case. Sometimes you might get hit with a weird 'communication error' despite having a solid internet connection. If you've ever encountered this and don't know how to fix it, try this.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles