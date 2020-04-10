Let Witch Duels And Potential Romance Whisk You Away In This Gorgeous Witchlight Preview

A clash of swords leads to something more for Sanja and Lelek. (Image: Jessi Zbarsky, Penguin Random House)

Witches? Queer witches? Going on adventures and clashing swords and spells, you say? Sign us all the way up.

Artist and writer Jessi Zbarsky previously released Witchlight as an online webcomic, but now she’s bringing it to print as a complete collection. Being released through Penguin Random House, Witchlight follows two young women, the peasant girl Sanja and the roaming spellcaster Lelek, as they journey across the land having become unlikely allies. It’s a quest to help Lelek, one of many kinds of spell-weaving witches in Witchlight’s painterly fantasy world, recover part of her very self, but although they start out at odds—thanks to Lelek attempting to pull a con game in Sanja’s village—they soon find themselves becoming closer as their adventure progresses.

The magical cover for Witchlight. (Image: Jessi Zbarsky, Penguin Random House)

If “Queer Witch Young Adult Fantasy” wasn’t enough to intrigue you, see the sparks (and swords) fly between Sanja and Lelek below in our exclusive preview of Witchlight’s first chapter, depicting Lelek’s con going awry as she meets Sanja for the first time.

All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House) All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)

Witchlight releases next week, on April 14.