Why 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Are So Popular

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

NSW Government Preview Site Shows How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are In Your Suburb

Let Witch Duels And Potential Romance Whisk You Away In This Gorgeous Witchlight Preview

A clash of swords leads to something more for Sanja and Lelek. (Image: Jessi Zbarsky, Penguin Random House)

Witches? Queer witches? Going on adventures and clashing swords and spells, you say? Sign us all the way up.

Artist and writer Jessi Zbarsky previously released Witchlight as an online webcomic, but now she’s bringing it to print as a complete collection. Being released through Penguin Random House, Witchlight follows two young women, the peasant girl Sanja and the roaming spellcaster Lelek, as they journey across the land having become unlikely allies. It’s a quest to help Lelek, one of many kinds of spell-weaving witches in Witchlight’s painterly fantasy world, recover part of her very self, but although they start out at odds—thanks to Lelek attempting to pull a con game in Sanja’s village—they soon find themselves becoming closer as their adventure progresses.

The magical cover for Witchlight. (Image: Jessi Zbarsky, Penguin Random House)

If “Queer Witch Young Adult Fantasy” wasn’t enough to intrigue you, see the sparks (and swords) fly between Sanja and Lelek below in our exclusive preview of Witchlight’s first chapter, depicting Lelek’s con going awry as she meets Sanja for the first time.

All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)
All Images: Jessi Zbarsky (Penguin Random House)

Witchlight releases next week, on April 14.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

Trending Stories Right Now

australian-cinema io9 lesser-known-films movies movies-to-watch science-fiction

10 Australian Sci-Fi Movies You Need To Watch

When someone says "Australian science fiction movie," thoughts immediately and inevitably turn to Mad Max - if not George Miller's insanely influential 1979 original, then to any of the sequels that followed over the years, including the recent, justly lauded Fury Road. But here's the thing: it was never just about Max.
consumer-tech feature gadgets lg planned-obsolescence roku samsung smart-home smart-tvs vizio

Just Get A Damn Set-Top Box And Free Yourself Of Your TV's Crap Software

Planned obsolescence is annoying regardless of which smart gadget you’re talking about, but it particularly grinds my gears when it comes to TVs. Sure, you don’t have to destroy your wallet for a decent 4K smart TV anymore—but I know plenty of friends and gadget nerds who do shell out for something a ‘lil nicer for their home theatre setups. The thing is when you do spend hundreds, or even thousands, on a smart TV the idea is you’ve made an investment. You probably expect it to work for several years—not two or three.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles