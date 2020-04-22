Legends Of Tomorrow's Wild New Trailer Promises A Star Trek Parody For The Ages

The Kirk and Spock shipping fandom just got thrown a delectable bone. (Image: The CW, YouTube)

These. Are. The Voyages. Of. The Starship Waverider.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has released a new trailer for the remainder of season five, which has our Legends hopping through time, space, and genres in search of the Loom of Fate that holds the key to changing everything. The series, like many, has been on a short break. When last we left the Waverider we saw the heartbreaking departure of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), but now we’re back and things look to be more chaotic than ever.

We see the Legends recreating classic Star Trek (aka Star Trip)—complete with Caity Lotz’s adorkable William Shatner impression—along with Friends and even a return to Mr. Parker’s Cul-de-Sac. But that’s not all! The Legends are also heading back to college to “Go Greek,” where it looks like they’ll be fighting a plague of zombies caused by the guardians of the afterlife, who are determined to keep the Loom of Fate out of humanity’s hands. And of course, let’s not forget how we’re set to get that crossover with Supernatural—or, at the very least, with the car and crew of Supernatural.

The upcoming episode of Legends was supposed to air on March 24 but was moved to April 21 without explanation, though it’s believed to be because of the covid-19 shutdown. The CW’s spring 2020 slate has seen some scheduling issues because of the pandemic, with shows like Supernatural and Charmed forced to end their seasons early because the final episodes weren’t finished. However, it looks like we could be getting the entire run of Legends of Tomorrow. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim wrote on Twitter that the series had wrapped filming season five before production shut down and they’ve been hard at work on finishing up this run of episodes.

Legends of Tomorrow returns tonight with “Zari, Not Zari,” which features that Supernatural crossover.