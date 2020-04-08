Don't Trust A $2,700 Phone That Can't Be Reviewed

Relive The Hype Of Avengers: Endgame's Opening Night Reactions With This Thrilling Video

Guessing The Plots Of Movies I've Never Seen

iOS 14's Beta Code Reveals 'Real Widgets' On The Way And Here's What They'll Look Like

Image: Parker Ortolani/ Twitter

The early code for iOS 14 is currently being plundered and the latest titbit to emerge is the addition of 'real' widgets to the home screen. One designer has knocked up some concept images to illustrate how they might look. Spoiler alert: snazzy af.

Currently, widgets on iOS are constricted to a dedicated screen only - you can't move them around willy nilly like app icons. The feature - reportedly codenamed 'Avocado' internally - is linked to the Springboard app which controls the home screen. While 9to5Mac says it's being worked on, it warns that it may end up being scrapped by Apple altogether. Designer Parker Ortolani has created concept images for what widgets on the home screen might look like, from static icons, live icons, and a full-size widget.

Ortolani even made a short demo, showing how the new home screen might work.

Another feature that seems to be being designed with widgets in mind is the new wallpaper settings. Twitter user DongleBookPro shared screenshots of iOS 14's wallpaper settings, which XDA's Max Weinbach confirmed as legitimate.

There are also settings for dynamic wallpapers, including a flat colour, a blurry version, and a dark version, which will make it easier to manage widgets on the home screen. [9to5Mac]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Trending Stories Right Now

jalopnik model-y munro tesla tesla-model-y

Tesla Model Y Deep Dive Reveals A Much Better Engineered Car Than The Model 3

Automobile benchmarking company Munro & Associates is well known for having criticised the Tesla Model 3, with founder Sandy Munro calling the car’s quality flaws similar to “A Kia In The “90s.” But now Munro has a Tesla Model Y, and after looking at it and talking with Munro experts, I’m convinced that it is much improved from the Model 3 on which it is based.
coronavirus cruise-ships cruises jalopnik

Cruise Lines Are Getting Desperate

Cruises were a dubious proposition before coronavirus, but now they’re in far worse shape. That’s understandable, given the worldwide pandemic that has had some passengers trapped on ships for weeks. Almost everywhere cruise lines look these days, the news isn’t good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles