WA Police Is Using Drones To Enforce Social Distancing

There's Something For Everyone On April's Giant List Of New Sci-Fi And Fantasy Book Releases

Probability Expert Explains That Brooklyn Nine-Nine Brain Teaser

In The Greenland Trailer, Master Of Disaster Gerard Butler Faces Down A Planet-Killing Comet

Well, at least we’re not on “comet watch.” (Image: YouTube)

Gerard Butler’s career has been taking us on a delightfully baffling journey for years, and his next big CG-stravaganza, Greenland, just dropped a new trailer that does not disappoint. His foe this go-round is a crumbling comet that’s making fiery Swiss cheese out of the Earth. And we do mean cheese.

The subtitles add an extra something, don’t they? As you no doubt noticed, that’s Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin, hopefully picking up a decent paycheck to play Butler’s wife, and a quick peek at Scott Glenn as his father—though it looks like “Clarke, the interstellar comet” is going to be the real scene-stealer here. Ric Roman Waugh, who made the 2019 Butler action vehicle Angel Has Fallen, directs.

Greenland was initially due June 12, but like all movie release dates lately that may well change.

[h/t Vital Thrills]

Trending Stories Right Now

au brain-teaser brooklyn-nine-nine feature math probability

Probability Expert Explains That Brooklyn Nine-Nine Brain Teaser

During a recent re-watch of Brooklyn Nine-Nine I stumbled across the episode where Captain Holt and his husband were fighting over a brain teaser. Known as the Monty Hall Problem, it's quite a well known probability puzzle that involves cars and goats. It's also quite difficult to wrap your head around, so we asked a probability expert to step in.
au australia coronavirus zoo

Melbourne Zoos Are Now Live Streaming Adorable Animals

If the social isolation and the threat of a global pandemic is getting you down, some Victorian zoos are here to brighten your day. Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo are now live streaming some of their adorable furry friends so you can happy-cry from the comfort of your couch.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles