In The Emotional Final Clone Wars Trailer, The Siege Of Mandalore Arrives

A former master leaves one last gift to his apprentice. (Image: Lucasfilm)

We took a long road to get here, but we’ve arrived. The beginning of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ final end is here, and it’s a battle set to change the fate of heroes and villains alike.

Disney and Lucasfilm just dropped a new TV spot for the four final episodes of The Clone Wars, the long-awaited conclusion to the beloved animated series’ currently airing final season. And yes, it’s what you’ve been waiting for: the seeds were sown in last week’s episode of the show, but this week it all kicks off. Ahsoka Tano is on Mandalore, ready to free it from the grip of Darth Maul’s sinister machinations.

And she’s got some friends.

As if the scene where Anakin gifts his former padawan a batallion of her own, personalised Clone Troopers already didn’t have us brimming with tears (and has done so since we first learned of it, back when this was an untold tale in the twinkle of producer Dave Filoni’s eye), the epic action just might have done anyway.

Or, you know. Anakin Skywalker. Talking about the loyalty of clones. As we and Clone Wars alike draw closer to the inevitable events of Revenge of the Sith.

Are you ok? I’m not. I’m the direct opposite of ok. I am compromised all over the place.

And we don’t have much time to compose ourselves, frankly: End, the Clone War does, when Star Wars: Clone Wars’ final arc begins on Disney+ this Friday, April 17.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

Online play on the Nintendo Switch should be easy. Firing up a game of Mario Kart 8 or visiting a friend's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be as simple as selecting the online option. But that's not always the case. Sometimes you might get hit with a weird 'communication error' despite having a solid internet connection. If you've ever encountered this and don't know how to fix it, try this.
Westworld Is Confusing Again, But In The Good Way

If you’ve been waiting patiently for Westworld to start messing with your mind again, I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is there are some deeply mysterious, confusing questions raised in tonight’s episode. The bad news is that I don’t think all of them have answers.

