In A Powerful Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer, It Takes One Spark To Raise Hell

All it takes is one spark to set a house aflame. (Image: Showtime, YouTube)

The devil has arrived in Los Angeles but she doesn’t have to work hard to bring the city to its knees. An intense new trailer for Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels looks at the chaos shapeshifting demon Madga (Natalie Dormer) is sowing through L.A.’s streets, though it’s clear this world was already on the brink of destruction.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the spiritual successor to Penny Dreadful, has moved from Victorian England horror to the real-life horrors of Los Angeles in the 1930s. The city’s growth and development during this time—specifically the development of the Arroyo Seco Parkway—resulted in the displacement of thousands of residents, the majority being the city’s Hispanic population.

The series looks at this surging racial and class conflict through the lens of the city’s first Latino detective, Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), who’s caught in the divide between his community and his growing career. All of this this is juxtaposed with a blooming moral panic (drive by radio evangelism) and the threat of a second World War, with Nazi sympathizers and full-on Nazis hiding in plain sight among the city’s population and in the police force. Hmm... guess not much has changed after all.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels debuts on April 26.

