How Are You Going To Configure Your Ferrari Roma?

Screenshot: Ferrari

Ferrari stunned us when it showed us its new Roma 2+2 GT car back in November. While some people were weirded out by its body-coloured egg-crate grille, I was sold. Now, looking at one in Grigio Ingrid in the new configurator, I’m enamoured. Yeah, even with the weird headlights.

Considering that we’re all still cooped up, I figured I ought to share the news that you can configure your very own imaginary Roma from the comfort of your own couch. The configurator is right here and while it isn’t particularly comprehensive with the options, it gives you a good chance to see more angles of the new car, both inside and out.

Screenshot: Ferrari

I’m sure real Ferrari customers will get the opportunity to paint their Roma whatever hue they wish, but we’ll have to make do with the colours Ferrari has already picked out. There are two special colours, Bianco Cervino and Blu Roma, but I think a car like this one, which in my eyes evokes the romantic Ferrari GTs of the’60s, ought to be painted a classic colour.

I decided to bypass Avorio, my all-time favourite classic Ferrari tone, partly because I’m not sure the Roma wears it all that well and partly because I had. already hit Grigio Ingrid and fell in love.

Screenshot: Ferrari

Grigio Ingrid is really a shade of tan, which maybe makes it pretty similar to my beloved Avorio, but it’s got a story is own that makes it worth consideration. This colour was mixed up special by Ferrari for Ingrid Bergman’s bespoke 375 MM back in 1954. I love that car. I love the way the colour looks on it. And I think the Roma captures what worked back then perfectly on its contemporary shape.

My car is painted Grigio Ingrid with forged Grigio Corsa diamond cut wheels, black brake callipers and black ceramic tailpipes. Inside I kept things simple with charcoal seats and beige stitching. I think the car looks more gold than tan at least in the rendering here, and keeping the rest of the details simple lets the shape of the Roma do most of the work. That’s alright because after a few months, I think the Roma is even prettier than when we first saw it. The one thing I’d really want to change would be to see a shiny chromed gated shifter between the front seats. I guess we can’t have everything.

Screenshot: Ferrari

However you spec your Roma (within the limited options Ferrari has put on the table in this configurator), I’m sure the result is going to make a statement. I’m excited to see what you all come up with. Give the configurator a go here and post your work below so we can all check it out.