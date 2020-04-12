Hellraiser's Film Reboot Has Writers And A Director

Why 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Are So Popular

Pinhead. (Image: Lionsgate)

What’s in the box? Oh, just a world of depraved magnificence, unimaginable horrors, and a Hellraiser reboot.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a new Hellraiser is coming, with what’s being called, according to THR, a “loyal, yet evolved” take on the source material, which is itself based on a novella by Clive Barker. Originally the story of a puzzle box which unleashes the horrific, pleasure-and-torture based world of the Cenobites, led by the menacing Pinhead, who invites his victims into a world that proves that too much of a good thing might be a problem.

The new film, by Spyglass Media, will be directed by David Bruckner (Night House), with David Goyer writing the story and producing via his Phantom Four company. Keith Levine will be joining him on both counts. The script itself will be written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. Night House was a horror film that premiered at Sundance to big acclaim, and this is the same writing and production team behind that film almost in its entirety. Whether they can translate their skills to Barker’s iconic horror classic is unclear.

The Hellraiser franchise has had a rough time since those first couple of movies. The latest film in the series was Hellraiser: Judgment, which was not, uh, well received. No word on any involvement from Clive Barker, which is unfortunate. The film’s projected release date is currently unannounced.

