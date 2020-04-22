Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

HBO Max's First Looney Tunes Cartoons Trailer Revels In Modern Day Lunacy

Bugs Bunny watching something on a new streaming service, probably. (Image: HBO Max)

It’s not quite Space Jam, but it’s something.

The Looney Tunes are coming to HBO Max, and when they arrive, they’re going to bring all the mess of modern-day with them. Check out the first trailer.

Looney Tunes Cartoons’ seems like precisely what you’d expect from Bugs and his crew of comedically violent anthropomorphic animals in 2020. Marvin’s still trying to colonise new planets in the name of Mars, Wile E. Coyote still yearns to murder the Road Runner, and Yosemite Sam still hasn’t gotten over those complicated feelings he clearly has for Bugs, though he’d never admit it to himself.

It’s all very classic Looney Tunes save for the fact that Bugs has a mobile phone, a flat-screen TV, and a disturbing new pair of yellow gloves that just look....wrong.

Looney Tunes Cartoons will be available on HBO Max when launches in the United States on May 27. There's no word yet on an Australian release date.

