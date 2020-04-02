CSIRO Starts Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Using Ferrets

Ricky And Morty Season 4 Returns In May (And There's A New Trailer)

Insane Deal: 50% Off Google Pixel 4

Harley-Davidson Has Some Neat New Motorcycles In The Works

Flat track design. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

With diminishing sales, a CEO who just was fired or quit or something, and a super-expensive electric flagship motorcycle, Harley-Davidson is in the middle of a crisis that will determine its existence. But two new bikes caught in investor documents show some much-needed promise.

The new Livewire, Harley’s first electric motorcycle, is still a little too compromised for the price point, for what I see myself using a motorcycle for. In fact, most EV bikes are still just too compromised compared to a traditional motorcycle to convince me they’ll be the one to change everything.

So learning Harley-Davidson hasn’t put all of its eggs in the Livewire basket is nice, because the other stuff it’s working on actually looks pretty cool.

Investor documents from last year show two bikes in development we haven’t really heard about yet, including a black and gold cafe racer and a blue flat track design, via Autoblog. I know what colour they are because there are also images.

New cafe racer styled bike. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)
Illustration: Harley-Davidson

There’s not much detail beyond that in the documents, but it’s expected these two bikes are still likely in development and won’t come up again until after Harley debuts its upcoming Pan America adventure bike and Bronx streetfighter later this year—though all four new motorycles are expected to share the company’s Revolution Max engine, which is available as either 975cc or 1,250cc versions.

Will they save Harley? Maybe not. Will they look good doing it? Absolutely.

Illustration: Harley-Davidson

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au deals feature google-pixel-4 optus vodafone whistleout

Insane Deal: 50% Off Google Pixel 4

The Google Pixel 4 has only been on shelves for around 6 months, but some telcos are already slashing the price. While we can't be sure, it could be in the lead up to the increasingly leaked Google Pixel 4a which we're hoping will be announced soon. Both Vodafone and Optus have halfed the price of the 64GB version of the flagship by a whopping 50 per cent.
au australian-history luna-park unexplained-phenomena weird-stuff

More Of Australia's Most Intriguing, Unexplained Phenomena

In 2017 Hayley Williams wrote an article about Australia's most intriguing unexplained phenomena. From strange boulder clusters to vanishing ships, the list covered off some of the more wild parts of the Australian environment and its history, but there are plenty more mysteries that we haven't yet covered. Here are a few more of these incredible and unexplained anomalies.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles