RIP Australia, You Can't Get Google's Pixel Buds 2 Yet

We've been waiting since October to see Google's Pixel Buds 2... and it looks like we'll have to hold tight even longer. The new wireless earbuds just dropped in the U.S. but there's still no word on when they're coming to Australia.

They are coming, though. According to the Google Store's help page, the Pixel Buds 2 will be 'coming soon' to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

I guess we can check that last one off the list now.

The original Google Buds did not receive a lot of praise. Our own rewview from 2017 described them as a "terrible user experience due to poorly conceived design."

Not only were they 'wireless' earbuds that had a wire — they wouldn't connect to all Android devices, were limiting in terms of use and only had okay sound. They also cost $250.

But it seems this time around we could be in for something good. The Pixel Buds 2 are actually true wireless, have wireless charging functionality and can pair easily with Android phones. It looks like the design has gotten an upgrade as well.

Other features include a hands free Google Assistant, real time translation (which was available in the previous gen but only for Pixel phones), adaptive sound and Find My Device support. There's even a dedicated app.

The spec sheet certainly seems more promising than its predecessor, but we can't cast judgement until we have actually tried them ourselves.

Unfortunately, we don't know when that will be. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Google locally to beg for a ball park release period and will report back if we hear anything.

We're also unsure of what the local price will be, but in the U.S. its $US179. That translates to around $287, which is both a yike and also not surprising considering the $250 price tag of the original Pixel Buds had in Australia.

Whether the price rounds down or up, that's still a hefty price point, particularly when you have some heavy hitters in market, such as the Apple's AirPods Pro and Sony's true wireless headphones which are down to $320 now.

I guess time will tell whether these new kids on the block will be worth it, or if you're better off paying a little bit more for some true wireless headphones that absolutely dominated 2019.