Google Pixel 4a Launch Date Reportedly Set For Next Month

The Pixel 4a has yet to materialise, and with the cancellation of Google I/O, it's unclear when we'll see the tech giant's new product lineup. But a German website has reported that the handset will be available through carriers starting May 22.

If the Google Pixel 4a followed the Pixel 3a's launch, we would've seen it make its debut in early May at Google I/O. Given the current pandemic, that event was set to be online only, but was later cancelled outright. We don't know where that leaves Google, or the bunch of devices we were expecting to see, like the Pixel Buds, the rumoured Chromecast Ultra 2, or the highly-anticipated Pixel 4a, but recent murmurings have indicated that all three might be rearing their heads soon; next month even.

German website Caschys Blog says it's seen internal documents from Vodafone Germany that state the smartphone will be available to order via the mobile operator on May 22. This is likely to be a global release date, as opposed to Germany-specific, based on the Pixel 3a's availability at launch. The site has a decent record when it comes to leaks, with a report on the Pixel 3a's price and launch date (also on the Vodafone network) being accurate.

Based on what we've heard about the Pixel 4a so far, it'll most likely retail for around $400 (£321), and will house a Snapdragon 730 chip. It probably won't be 5G ready either. But there's not long to wait now, and I'm sure there'll be plenty more leaks between now and then.

