Google Chromecast Ultra 2 Could Be On The Cards Along With A New Remote

Image: Google

A listing has been spotted on Taiwanese certification agency NCC's website for a new Google Chromecast Ultra device and a remote to go along with it, which is good news for those of you who have been waiting for an update and wishing for a remote.

MySmartPrice shared the documents that mention a dongle and remote control, and appears to be the second-generation Chromecast Ultra. The device missed out on a refresh when the Google Chromecast got a third iteration back in 2018, so it's due for an upgrade. And that upgrade appears to be the addition of the remote.

Rumours about a new Chromecast Ultra have been floating about since last month, with 9to5Google reporting that while the hardware for the streaming device (codenamed Sabrina) will remain largely unchanged, it'll support 4K HDR content and will include WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. Meanwhile, the remote will feature a microphone and Google Assistant button for voice control, and will apparently be programmable to your telly.

We'd expect any new products to be unveiled at Google I/O in May, but the event went from being turned into an online event, to just being cancelled outright. Google might still go ahead with a May launch regardless, which is right around the corner, so there isn't long to wait (hopefully) for some kind of update.

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK

