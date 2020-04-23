George R.R. Martin's A Clash Of Kings Gets A Gorgeous (and Bloody) Collector's Edition

Brienne of Tarth witnesses the death of Renly Baratheon in this illustration from A Clash of Kings. (Image: Illustrations ©Jonathan Burton for The Folio Society’s edition of George R.R. Martin’s A Clash of Kings.)

It’s like taking a trip back in time. The second novel in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series—which inspired some of the greatest moments in Game of Thrones—is getting a seriously decked-out collector’s edition.

The Folio Society has unveiled the second special edition for its ongoing A Song of Ice and Fire reprint. This version of A Clash of Kings features updated family trees for the Houses of Westeros that reflect events from A Game of Thrones, along with illustrations from Jonathan Burton that recreate some of the novel’s most iconic scenes. That includes Jon Snow’s confrontation with Ygritte, Renly Baratheon’s death, and (who can forget) the wildfire explosion during the Battle of Blackwater Bay.

Here are several of the illustrations featured in A Clash of Kings, along with a look at the collector’s edition itself (which has been separated into two books):

Image: Illustrations ©Jonathan Burton for The Folio Society’s edition of George R.R. Martin’s A Clash of Kings. Jon Snow gets ready to execute Ygritte...obviously he doesn’t go through with it. Image: Illustrations ©Jonathan Burton for The Folio Society’s edition of George R.R. Martin’s A Clash of Kings. The Baratheons and Lannisters struggle to find their footing after the wildfire explosion. Image: Illustrations ©Jonathan Burton for The Folio Society’s edition of George R.R. Martin’s A Clash of Kings. The full portrait of Brienne and Renly Baratheon. Image: Illustrations ©Jonathan Burton for The Folio Society’s edition of George R.R. Martin’s A Clash of Kings. The Night’s Watch (and Ghost) face off against the Wildlings. Image: Illustrations ©Jonathan Burton for The Folio Society’s edition of George R.R. Martin’s A Clash of Kings. A red comet appears in the sky shortly after Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon eggs hatch. Photo: Folio Society A look at the covers from the first two books in Folio Society’s A Song of Ice and Fire series. Photo: Folio Society A peek inside at the House Sigils. Photo: Folio Society This edition features illustrated covers for House Baratheon and House Greyjoy.

The Folio Society’s A Clash of Kings is available on its website, along with the first book in its ongoing series, A Game of Thrones. The plan is to release collector’s editions for all the novels in A Song of Ice and Fire—whenever Martin gets around to finishing them.