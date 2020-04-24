FX's New Animated Series From Dan Harmon, Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, And Satan Sounds Like Magic

Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

You can never really call a show that doesn’t exist yet a sure thing, but FX Network’s devilish animated series Little Demon, which just got a pilot order, sounds like it has some major potential.

Deadline shared the news that the network has greenlit a pilot for Little Demon, a half-hour animated comedy produced by and starring Danny DeVito, with Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon  also on board as an executive producer. Other cast members include Lucy DeVito (daughter of Danny and Rhea Perlman) and Legion’s Aubrey Plaza.

According to Deadline, Little Demon imagines that “13 years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother (Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.”

Deadline notes that Little Demon has been in the works since last year, but is just now getting a formal green light, in part because there’s suddenly a need for projects that don’t require a bunch of people gathering together (like live-action series do). That said, the general state of the entertainment industry hasn’t necessarily meant it’s smooth sailing for animated projects; one example can be found in the much-anticipated 12th season of Archer, which airs on FX affiliate FXX and was recently bumped from a May premiere to sometime later this year.

Editor's Note: This article has the US release date. We will update this article as soon as possible with an Australian release date, if available.

A Guide To Dune's Gargantuan Cast Of Characters

This could be the biggest movie event of 2020—and we mean that literally. There are so many characters in Dune that it’s hard to keep them straight. We’ve got a handy guide to the biggest characters in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation (with as few spoilers as possible) and who’s playing them, as well as a few others we hope to see in the sequel.
Tab Groups Is Chrome's Best New Feature In Years, And Here's How To Use It

After making its way through the developer and beta versions of the browser, a significant new feature has just arrived in the stable version of Google Chrome that most of us are using: Tab Groups. It might just change the way you browse the web forever.

