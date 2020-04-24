FX's New Animated Series From Dan Harmon, Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, And Satan Sounds Like Magic

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

You can never really call a show that doesn’t exist yet a sure thing, but FX Network’s devilish animated series Little Demon, which just got a pilot order, sounds like it has some major potential.

Deadline shared the news that the network has greenlit a pilot for Little Demon, a half-hour animated comedy produced by and starring Danny DeVito, with Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon also on board as an executive producer. Other cast members include Lucy DeVito (daughter of Danny and Rhea Perlman) and Legion’s Aubrey Plaza.

According to Deadline, Little Demon imagines that “13 years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother (Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.”

Deadline notes that Little Demon has been in the works since last year, but is just now getting a formal green light, in part because there’s suddenly a need for projects that don’t require a bunch of people gathering together (like live-action series do). That said, the general state of the entertainment industry hasn’t necessarily meant it’s smooth sailing for animated projects; one example can be found in the much-anticipated 12th season of Archer, which airs on FX affiliate FXX and was recently bumped from a May premiere to sometime later this year.