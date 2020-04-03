Rick And Morty Season 4 Returns In May (And There's A New Trailer)

CSIRO Starts Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Using Ferrets

Insane Deal: 50% Off Google Pixel 4

FCC To Vote On If We'll Get Better Wifi

Photo: Getty

Devices with Wi-Fi 6 started rolling out at the end of 2019, but now, a new vote proposed by the FCC could open up the 6Ghz band to unlicensed wifi and add a massive speed boost to wireless gadgets.

Backed by Chairman Pai, the FCC vote is scheduled to take place on April 23rd, and if passed would add 1200MHz of available bandwidth to the usable wifi spectrum which the FCC says would “effectively increase the amount of spectrum available for Wi-Fi almost by a factor of five.”

Not only would this improve things like latency and download and uploads speeds, because the 6Ghz band was previously mostly used to support things like wireless backhaul, microwave services, and a limited number of public safety services, new 6GHz wifi devices wouldn’t really have to compete with other gadgets for spectrum, unlike the existing 2.4Ghz wifi band which often suffers from interference caused by household appliances.

In addition to backing from the FCC, the move to allow the use of the 6GHz band for wifi is also seeing widespread industry support from a number of groups including the Wi-Fi Alliance, which earlier this year announced the creation of the Wi-Fi 6E which incorporates the 6Ghz band into current wireless standards.

On top of that, a number of tech companies and device makers have also weighed in with their approval including Qualcomm, Intel, Facebook, Cisco and many more. Apple even released a statement saying “We applaud the FCC’s decision to open up the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi and other uses,” and that “It sets the course for the next generation of Wi-Fi networks and will help us to create innovative, new product experiences for our customers.”

That said, while the vote to approve the new measure is set to take place at the end of April, we probably won’t see devices with support for Wi-Fi 6E until the end of 2020. Also, in order to truly take advantage of the new spectrum and fast wifi speeds, normal folk will need to upgrade their devices and wi-fi routers, while also making sure their internet provider can provide the level of service that can live up to those new wifi speeds.

Trending Stories Right Now

anthropology archaic-humans human-evolution human-origins science

Humanity's Origin Story Just Got More Complicated

Human evolution was messy, with multiple human species living and interbreeding at the same time, in a convoluted process that eventually led to us. Such is the emerging narrative in anthropology, and it’s a theory now bolstered by three fascinating new studies released today.
animal-crossing au feature google google-dns multiplayer nintendo-switch super-mario-kart

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

Online play on the Nintendo Switch should be easy. Firing up a game of Mario Kart 8 or visiting a friend's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be as simple as selecting the online option. But that's not always the case. Sometimes you might get hit with a weird 'communication error' despite having a solid internet connection. If you've ever encountered this and don't know how to fix it, try this.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles