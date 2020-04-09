NSW Government Preview Site Shows How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are In Your Suburb

the x-files where to watch australiaImage: Fox

In another example of perfect timing, every season of The X-Files is now available for streaming in Australia and it's completely free.

Every tin foil hat wearer's favourite TV show, The X-Files, is again available for streaming in Australia after the original nine seasons vanished from streaming services a little while back. If you're finding yourself with a whole lot more time on your hands as of late, it's a classic series to pass the time.

Forget what on Earth happened in those nine seasons of extraterrestrial mysteries and will-they, won't-they moments? Let's re-jig your memory without giving away too much.

Most episodes of the show featured 'monsters of the week' that required lead FBI detectives, Dr Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), to investigate the unexplained phenomena and stop it in its tracks.

There were ice parasites that made people hyper-violent, time-travelling ghost ships and a town full of vampires. And, of course, plenty of possible UFO encounters Scully was extremely sceptical of.

Yes, there certainly were some colourful times over the show's initial nearly 10-year run.

How to watch The X-Files for free in Australia

You can thank SBS On Demand for serving up all 11 seasons — not just the recent revival seasons. To watch some of those 218 episodes, head to SBS On Demand and load up your preferred season.

Sure, there will be some ads here and there but it's also not costing you a cent.

If aliens and government conspiracies are too much for you during these times, there's always Bluey.

