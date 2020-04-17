Every Phone Netflix HD Works On

This week Netflix added added some new phones to its list of supported devices for HD and HDR10. This included phones from Sony, Xiaomi and Oppo. This has just added to the ever-growing list of handsets that can stream Netflix at this quality.
If you're not sure if your phone is supported, you can check right here.
Netflix has provided a handy page on its Help Centre that is dedicated to supported devices - including phones and tablets. However, it's worth remembering that if you don't see your device below it doesn't mean Netflix won't work, it just won't be available in HD or HDR10.
Apple iPhones Netflix Works On
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2020)
Asus Phones Netflix Works On
- Asus ZenFone 2
- Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra
- Asus ZenFone Zoom
Google Phones Netflix Works On
- Google Nexus 6
- Google Nexus 5X
- Google Nexus 6P
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL
- Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL
- Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL
Honor Phones Netflix Works On
- Honor 10
- Honor Play
HTC Phones Netflix Works On
- HTC One A9
- HTC Butterfly 3
Huawei Phones Netflix Works On
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Nova 3
- Huawei P Smart+
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
LG Phones Netflix Works On
- LG G3
- LG G6
- LG G7
- LG G7 One
- LG Q9 One
- LG X5
- LG V20
- LG V30
- LG V35
- LG V40
Motorola Phones Netflix Works On
- Motorola DROID Turbo 2
- Motorola Moto X 2014
OnePlus Phones Netflix Works On
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
Oppo Phones Netflix Works On
- Oppo Find X2
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Oppo Reno3
- Oppo Reno3 Pro
Razr Phones Netflix Works On
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
Samsung Phones Netflix Works On
- Samsung Galaxy A9
- Samsung Galaxy A10
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy A20e
- Samsung Galaxy A30
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy A40
- Samsung Galaxy A50
- Samsung Galaxy A50s
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy Feel
- Samsung Galaxy M10
- Samsung Galaxy M10s
- Samsung Galaxy M20
- Samsung Galaxy M21
- Samsung Galaxy M30
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Samsung Galaxy M40
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Samsung Galaxy Note 7
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Sony Phones Netflix Works On
- Sony Xperia 1
- Sony Xperia 1 II
- Sony Xperia 5
- Sony Xperia X
- Sony Xperia X
- Sony Xperia X
- Sony Xperia XZ
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZs
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- Sony Xperia Z5
Xiaomi Phones Netflix Works On
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Redmi K20
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
If you didn't find your phone above, HD or HDR10 may still work if your device has one of the following chipsets:
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 (available on select models)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 (available on select models)
- MediaTek MT6768
- MediaTek MT6769
- MediaTek MT6779
- MediaTek MT6785
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 670
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 675
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 710
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865
- Samsung Exynos 980