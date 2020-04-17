Every Phone Netflix HD Works On

Image: Getty Images

This week Netflix added added some new phones to its list of supported devices for HD and HDR10. This included phones from Sony, Xiaomi and Oppo. This has just added to the ever-growing list of handsets that can stream Netflix at this quality.

If you're not sure if your phone is supported, you can check right here.

Netflix has provided a handy page on its Help Centre that is dedicated to supported devices - including phones and tablets. However, it's worth remembering that if you don't see your device below it doesn't mean Netflix won't work, it just won't be available in HD or HDR10.

Apple iPhones Netflix Works On

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

Asus Phones Netflix Works On

Asus ZenFone 2

Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra

Asus ZenFone Zoom

Google Phones Netflix Works On

Google Nexus 6

Google Nexus 5X

Google Nexus 6P

Google Pixel and Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

Honor Phones Netflix Works On

Honor 10

Honor Play

HTC Phones Netflix Works On

HTC One A9

HTC Butterfly 3

Huawei Phones Netflix Works On

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei P Smart+

Huawei P20

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

LG Phones Netflix Works On

LG G3

LG G6

LG G7

LG G7 One

LG Q9 One

LG X5

LG V20

LG V30

LG V35

LG V40

Motorola Phones Netflix Works On

Motorola DROID Turbo 2

Motorola Moto X 2014

OnePlus Phones Netflix Works On

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Oppo Phones Netflix Works On

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Reno3

Oppo Reno3 Pro

Razr Phones Netflix Works On

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

Samsung Phones Netflix Works On

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10e

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A20e

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy Feel

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Sony Phones Netflix Works On

Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony Xperia 5

Sony Xperia X

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZs

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ3

Sony Xperia Z5

Xiaomi Phones Netflix Works On

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

If you didn't find your phone above, HD or HDR10 may still work if your device has one of the following chipsets: