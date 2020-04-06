Disney's Obi-Wan TV Show Has Hired A New Writer For Some Significant Changes

Hold on, General Kenobi, this is where the fun begins. (Image: Lucasfilm)

Universal has rescheduled A Quiet Place Part II. Superman & Lois has found its General Lane. Francisco Angones teases the cameos to come in Ducktales’ third season. Get a first look at Riverdale taking on Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Plus, what’s to come when NOS4A2 returns. Spoilers now!

Untitled Japanese Folk Horror

In conversation with ScreenDaily, Relic director Natalie Erika James revealed she’s writing a horror film with Christian White inspired by Japanese folklore.

I’m writing a new project with Christian [White] which is a Japanese folk horror, a la The Wicker Man and Rosemary’s Baby. It’s about motherhood, fear of motherhood, the loss of selfhood. We’re writing a second draft right now, working with the same producers who did Relic at Carver Films.

A Quiet Place Part II/The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

A Quiet Place Part II is now slated for a September 4, 2020 release date. Likewise, the latest Spongebob movie is now scheduled for a July 31 release—until further notice. [Deadline]

0.0MHz

An experimental ritual summons “the hair ghost” in the trailer for 0.0MHz, coming to Shudder April 23.

Obi Wan-Kenobi

Variety reports Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) has been hired to completely re-write every episode of the Obi Wan-Kenobi television series at Disney+.

DuckTales

Showrunner Francisco Angones discussed season three’s upcoming Disney Afternoon cameos with Comic Book.

One of the cool things about all the cameos is that some of them are smaller cameos, some of them are bigger returning characters that’ll come back. Sometimes like with Goofy and with Daisy Duck, you want to use the classic versions of those characters that you’re going to use. For other things, like with Kit from Talespin, to Gosalyn and some Darkwing Duck-ers coming up this season, and a couple of other people that I’m not going to spoil. It’s about: if we were rebooting Talespin, how would we do it? If we were rebooting Darkwing, how would we do it? Using the same kind of creative ethos that we used to build DuckTales, and using that same critical thinking towards those other shows that we love as kids. With Goofy, it was definitely incorporating the version of Goofy from Goof Troop with the version of Goofy from Goofy Movie. We kind of said that there’s a unified theory of DuckTales, which is that every version of everything you know still exists somewhere. We’re going to try to provide, no matter where you know these characters from, we’re going to provide you with a version that feels updated, but recognised.

Superman & Lois

Dylan Walsh has joined the cast of the show as series regular General Samuel Lane, an army officer usually positioned as a wary sceptic of Superman’s presence on Earth, who also happens to be the father of Lois. [Deadline]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew investigates another murder in the synopsis for “The Clue in the Captain’s Painting” airing April 16.

SPRING FINALE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew investigate a mysterious death which also leads to new details regarding the Aglaeca curse. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Ramsey Nickell directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Jesse Stern.

[Comic Book]

Roswell, New Mexico

Max might be doomed in the synopsis for “I’ll Stand By You,” the April 14 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

ACCEPTING REALITY - The discovery of some complications with Max’s (Nathan Dean) pod forces Liz (Jeanine Mason), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) to confront the possibility that they may not be able to save him. Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) make amends. Kimberly McCullough directed the episode written by Alanna Bennett & Jason Gavin (#205).

[Spoiler TV]

Charmed

Mel and Maggie ask their father for help in the synopsis for “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” the April 18 episode of Charmed.

PAST AND PRESENT - An urgent problem leads Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to seek help from their father, while Macy (Madeleine Mantock) discovers a shocking secret about her past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Joey Falco & Zoe Marshall (#218).

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

The Archies adapt Hedwig and the Angry Inch in photos from its April 16 return episode, “Wicked Little Town.” Head over to TV Line for more.

NOS4A2

Coming Soon has photos from the second season of NOS4A2, premiering June 2 on AMC. More at the link.

Siren

The official Siren Instagram page has a sneak peek at Ryn’s mer-baby.

The Shivering Truth

Adult Swim has released a clip from the second season of The Shivering Truth premiering May 11 on Cartoon Network U.S.

Stargirl

Finally, Luke Wilson pilots his own mech when S.T.R.I.P.E. debuts in the latest Stargirl trailer.